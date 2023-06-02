Sacred Heart girls and Ellie Hammond repeat





NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. Ellie Hammond’s years of quest for perfection ended this season. No matter, the star junior used a rare losing experience to finally walk away with hardware. She and the Sacred Heart Academy girls tennis team left no doubt about their dominance, adding to a recent streak of KHSAA state tennis championships Thursday. The Valkyries clinched their fifth straight and 14th overall team title at Nicholasville’s Top Seed tennis cluband their No. 2 seed leader captured her second consecutive individual crown in straight sets. Hammond defeated her teammate, No. 3 seed Lilah Shallcross, in last year’s final, but Thursday’s win came over top-seeded senior Sakurako Watanabe of Covington Catholic 6-4, 6-3. KHSAA baseball state:Shelby County empties McCracken County in the program’s return Hammond said she felt the pressure of following last year’s undefeated season heading into this spring, on and off the field. Crediting a demoralizing three-set loss in the seventh region semifinal to Kentucky Country Day junior Julie Bedard her first career loss at SHA as a kicker, Hammond delighted in her surgical final win. “For me to be able to play so well in the state tournament after having to fight through confidence, it makes a big difference,” she said. Her head coach Whitney Thompson credited the contributions of Hammond and her teammates to the legendary legacy of Valkyries tennis to the luxury of following in big footsteps. It wasn’t easy to make Hammond more comfortable with the idea of ​​imperfection after a two-year unbeaten start. That reset nearly two weeks ago and trusting Hammond’s love of the game proved all the more valuable and rare in Thompson’s eyes. KHSAA Athletics:KCD’s Haley Schoenegge wins 1600 gold; Collegiate boys win silver “We talked a lot about, ‘Hey, if you’re going to lose, now’s the time to do it,'” Thompson said. “And it’s always a beautiful reminder to reset. Your heart really carries you into battle, into victory.” St. Xavier Boys come second, North Oldham pair earn double crown On the side of the boys, St. XavierThe squad’s squad was notably absent on the final day of play, missing out on a chance at a third consecutive Covington Catholic team title. Admittedly, the 29-time Tigers champion felt the absence of tough aspiring senior Eli Stephenson, who graduated early and enrolled in the University of Kentucky. Seeded 5-8, Junior William Lewis was St. X’s lone quarter-finalist, falling to eventual runner-up in the boys’ singles, Landon Ecarma of Whitefield Academy, in that round. Ecarma, a sophomore and No. 3 seed, took top seed Evan Duggal from Henry Clay to a tiebreaker, eventually falling 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6). KHSAA state baseball:Eastern High beats Bullitt East in 11 innings to advance Covington Catholic’s top-seeded pair, Kalei Christensen/Alexander Yeager, clinched the boys’ doubles title in dramatic fashion, making up a 5-2 deficit in a must-win second set to defeat Greenwood’s No. 3-seed pair of mr. Tennis honoree Dylan Dethridge/Gary Zheng 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7). SHA’s No. 2 seed doubles team of Gracie Koch/Avery Voss fell short to North Oldham’s top-seeded juggernaut of Reagen Mangan/Willow Renton 6-1, 6-3. That Mustangs pair claimed a title they last won in 2021 to cap off a dominant tournament streak, losing just seven games in six games. Reach reporter Caleb Wiegandt at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @CalebWiegandt.

