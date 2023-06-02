Felix named a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American





FORT MYERS, Fla. Florida Gulf Coast University second infielder Eric Felix was named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate BaseballThursday. Felix and Jacksonville University right-handed pitcher Evan Crest are the only two student-athletes from the ASUN Conference to land on the prestigious All-American list for their industry-leading performances through the 2023 season. Felix(Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) set several program records on his way to being named ASUN Player of the Year this season. He emerged as the fourth eagle ever to win ASUN’s highest honor by joiningJason Peacock(2008),Jake Noll(2016)Nick Rivera(2017). He led the Eagles offensively to a 42-win campaign for the first time since 2017, a road series victory over state foe Florida State University catapulted FGCU to a national ranking No. 15 and into an ASUN Tournament Championship game. Felix also helped fuel one of the most powerful offensives in all of college baseball, beating the Eagles to lead the country in runs, home runs and slugging percentages heading into regional action at this weekend’s College World Series. Felix’s .774 slugging percentage broke EagleZachMayfield’s former slugging percentage of .738 set in 2009. Felix also produced a single-season FGCU record of 25 home runs and drove in a school-record 83 runs. Its 188 total bases lead not only the conference, but the country. Felix’s team-leading 25 home runs rank him fifth nationally. Two of his 25 homers came in the ASUN Championship game against top-seeded Lipscomb as the Eagles were just one win away from a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Florida native also ranks in the top 25 in hits, doubles, RBIs, runs and slugging percentages. D1Baseball identified Felix as one of the top ASUN prospects in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft. EAGLE CAMPAIGN IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUT FGCU FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 98 regular season and tournament titles in just 16 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 12 seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 49 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports, including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.57 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019-Fall 2022), another milestone was reached as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl. —FGCUATHLETICS.COM—

