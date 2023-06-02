ECB and Cricket Australia write heartbreaking letter to BCCI

If there are still those who consider England to be the birthplace of cricket, India is cricket’s Vegas mega-mansion. The glitter has been indispensable for years. They are high-rolling like no one has ever high-rolled before, carving out massive chunks of real estate on the calendar for the IPL, raking in obscene amounts of money from broadcasting contracts and luring more nations, more players, more companies and more spineless political shills into orbit.

If the Briefing about all this sounds grumpy, it has nothing to do with us not being on the Indian cricket train. It’s because we have morals*.

We thought we were friends

Dear BCCI,

We hope you are well. Your esteemed president looks sparkling on the covers of his magazines.

We write this after receiving the new proposal at the ICC, which the BCCI will receive 38.5% of the ICC’s net income over the next four years. Since India is the country that contributes the most to media rights value, it is only right that the BCCI benefits most from the ICC’s profits.

However, we were dismayed to see that we only receive 6.89% and 6.25%, which is less than $40 million per year. This is almost as little as Pakistan and not much more than New Zealand.

Forgive us BCCI, but maybe there’s a mistake? Didn’t we come together as brothers in 2014 to get the best out of it sharing the net income of the ICC between the three of us? Didn’t we come up with the reason for this lion’s existence together? How could this have turned us?

Of course, we won’t go so low as to seriously suggest that the global game is best served with an egalitarian mind at the ICC, or that it may ultimately be counterproductive for one side to dominate all others at global events. The plan was to dominate them together.

Worried,

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened

“Bro, how great was it when it was just the two of us?

Imperial Cricket Council 4eva *handheart emoji*”

Franchises look at player contracts all year round

It has now become common practice for cricketers to take early retirement from internationals to spend time with their franchise families. But there are indications that IPL franchises are about to shift gears, attracting players for most of the year to play in different leagues owned by the same bosses around the world.

To bend, Chennai Super Kings even used England test captain Ben Stokes as the world’s most expensive bench heater for most of his two months at the IPL.

Asia Cup drama

As Oscar Wilde once famously said, “Everything in the world is about sex. Except the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is about scheduling issues.”

This year’s tournament, which almost everyone agrees would be excellent training for the World Cup, would be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. And the PCB doesn’t just want to host, they want to HOST it. None of this “take the profit but play the games in the UAE”. They want the Asia Cup to come home, baby. They show it the biryani joints of Karachi, the architecture of Lahore, the broad avenues of Islamabad, and hold it safe and tight when the Pindi boys get too close.

But like the aunts who lead rival factions of the family, India and Pakistan plan to make this get-together uncomfortable for everyone again. India, unwilling to travel to Pakistan, has suggested playing their matches at a neutral venue. The BCCI even went so far as to invite the heads of the boards of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and ACC to the IPL final, while putting forward Sri Lanka as a possible alternative venue (much to the delight of the SLC, as the BCCI would of course never see her allies the moment he no longer needs them).

However, is this how the major South Asian governments behave? Shouldn’t there be bonhomie based on mutual joys? Joy like the snake dance (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka), mob violence (Afghanistan vs Pakistan), the threat of nuclear war (the big boys), and gesticulating wildly (Virat Kohli to Naveen-ul-Haq).

Although the schedule is still uncertain, like Nepal – who deserve a major tournament won 13 of their last 14 ODIs – are in limbo.

In 2035 at the Briefing:

– Player from Sri Lanka selfishly leaves the franchise that made him what he is to pursue glory with his national team. – The 15-year-old Shropshire batsman believes he can get into his favored Kanpur Autocrats IPL side if he works hard enough, although any of the other 35 teams would do it.