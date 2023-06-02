11 Recruits Michigan Football Can Land During June Official Visits

The official visiting season is just around the corner and the best prospects can organize official visits from June. Michigan is battling for the #1 overall class and will look to bolster its strong start in the coming month. We take a look at eleven prospects who could easily join the herd.

The Michigan Wolverines have been recruiting all spring, securing a handful of impact pledges and also positioning themselves very well for an important summer. We’re breaking down a handful of names and prospects who could potentially pull the trigger and commit to Michigan football after upcoming official visits this month.

C. B. Aaron Scott (Springfield, OH)

There may be no bigger target on Michigan’s board than the top-rated player in the state of Ohio, Aaron Scott.

Overtaking the state of its top overall candidate would worry many Ohio State fans about the future of the program, as Michigan football has seemingly established itself above the Big Ten these days, and a commitment from Scott to Michigan would show that it also extends to recruitment.

Scott is currently ranked as the 36th overall prospect in the class of 2024 on 247Sports, just a few precious spots away from five-star status. Michigan is fighting both Oregon and Ohio State here, since Scott actually grew up with the Ducks, and is not a lifelong resident of Ohio, which gives Michigan a bit of an advantage here.

With an expected commitment coming sometime this summer, Wolverines staff will almost certainly push to get Scott on campus for another visit, official or unofficial, before that decision is made. There’s been a lot of buzz that Michigan football could take the lead in this, but it’s going to be one that the Wolverines need to remain very diligent about nonetheless.