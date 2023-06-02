King returns for another season with Union Hockey





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Senior captain Emily King of the Union College women’s hockey team announced that she will return to Union, Head Coach, for one more season Jose Sciba announced Thursday morning. “Kinger returning for another year means a lot to our staff. Her saying she wants to be a part of our culture for another year says a lot about how much she cares about our program and how much she loves the game.” “She is a racing driver and she helps shape our team’s mindset. Her passion, leadership and ability to produce is much appreciated. We are excited to see her develop her game and maximize her final season.” “I’m returning to play another season because of my teammates,” said King. “I’m proud of myself for the role I’ve played over the past four years in helping build our team into what it is today, but I’m not done yet. On paper, last year was the best season we (Women’s Hockey) have had, and next year we’ll be even better. I’m excited to be a part of that.” King finished second on the team in points and also set career highs in goals (10), assists (9), points (19) and also game-winning goals (4). All while leading the program to its best season in its Division I era. King has the opportunity to move up the all-time schedule this coming season. She is just two points behind Stefanie Tomson (43) for 10th in program history and currently ranks eighth in all-time assists with 25. She is also fourth in power play goals with eight for her career. . When asked what she is most excited about, she talked about her teammates and how she was able to keep playing and getting better with them. “I look forward to spending another season with my best friends. Especially losing a year due to the pandemic, I am grateful to be given this opportunity to further strengthen our program with my girls.” “While I’m excited to play with everyone and get to know the new players, I’m especially excited to play with Celeste and Maren. They push me every day in training and help me become a better captain. “ Junior Celeste Beaudoin sophomore March Friday and King accounted for five goals in total and Friday and King both scored two goals each when the other provided an assist. Union will return to the ice in the 2023-24 season, looking to further improve and grow on their record success from the previous year. Information on timetables and ticket sales will be made available in the coming weeks.

