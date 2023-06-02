Important events to look forward to in June

Several important events are scheduled for Indian athletes this month.

The month of June promises to be a busy affair for Indian sports with several major events coming up on the Indian sports calendar this month. With the qualifying cycle for the 2024 Paris Olympics already kicking off last month, the season is getting busier each month as athletes fully immerse themselves in the season with a view to berthing in Paris.

From the WTT Contenders in table tennis to the ongoing BWF World Tour in badminton, June has several major events. There is also the Archer World Cup Stage 3 in Colombia, while the Indian men’s soccer team also play at home. Here’s a look at the events to follow on the Indian sports calendar in June.

archery

After decent campaigns in Stage 1 and Stage 2, India will see a similar performance in Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup which will take place from June 13 to 18 in Medellin, Colombia. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale were India’s top performers in the first two stages.

June 13-18: Archery World Cup Stage 3

Athletics

The 2023 Asian U-20 Athletics Championships will kick off from June 4-7 in Yecheon, South Korea. India has designated a total of 28 athletes including 12 female athletes for the event. Apart from that, Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the Paris Diamond League, while Neeraj Chopra is likely to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games and the Golden Spike Ostrava encounter in the Czech Republic, if he recovers from his injury.

June 4–7: Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

June 9: Paris Diamond League

June 13: Paavo Nurmi Games

June 27: Golden Spike Ostrava Athletics Meeting

Badminton

Qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics has officially begun with the start of the BWF (Malaysia Masters) tour titles. Satwiksairaj Rnkireddy and Chirag Shetty will start their campaign at the Thailand Open and India’s top singles player HS Prannoy will try to continue his good form in the coming month.

June 30-4: Thailand Open (BWF 500)

June 6-11: Singapore Open (BWF 750)

June 13-18: Indonesia Open (BWF 1000)

June 20-25: Taipei Open (BWF 300)

Cycling

People like Esow Alban, Ronaldo Singh, etc. will lead the Indian contingent in the cycling championships. Esow Alban of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands finished on the podium in the recently concluded UCI Class I event. Asian Championships give athletes good Olympic ranking points and all cyclists will want to take advantage of them.

June 14-19: Asian Track Cycling Championships

Screens

June 18: Asian Fencing Championships

Football

June will be a busy month for the Indian national football team with two back-to-back tournaments at home. The Blue Tigers start with the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar against Lebanon, Vanuatu and Mongolia. This will be immediately followed by the 2023 SAFF Championship in Bengaluru, which will be an eight-team affair.

Hockey

After consecutive defeats against Olympic champions Belgium and Great Britain, India will be looking to come back strong in the 2022-23 FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League. India sat decently in first place but has slipped one spot down with two losses with rivals Great Britain crossing them.

Rowing

Action from the Czech Republic shifts to Italy for the Second Rowing World Cup. The four-man Indian men’s team finished in a historic fourth place last month and almost finished on the podium. After a spirited performance, the Indian team will bring forward the confidence and perform to their best.

June 16-18: World Rowing Cup Stage II, Italy

Table tennis

A total of three WTT Contender series will be held this month. None of the Indian rowers reached the quarter-finals of the recently concluded World Table Tennis Championships. With the Paris Olympics fast approaching, the players will try to perform well and stay strong for the Olympic qualifiers.

June 12-18: WTT contender Lagos

June 20-25: WTT contender Tunis

June 26-July 2: WTT Contender Zagreb

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna will lead the Indian contingent at the 2023 Roland Garros. While Indian men’s doubles pair Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, after receiving entries as alternates at the Australia Open, have made a direct entry into the French Open due to their improved rankings.

Yuvan Nandal has made it to the main draw, while Aryan Shah has to struggle through the qualifiers to get into the main draw. Shortly after the French Open, the action shifts to grass courts and all players want to control playing conditions ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

June 28-11: French Open

June 19-25: Halle Open (ATP 500)

June 19-25: Queens Club Championship (ATP 500)

weightlifting

The first Grand Prix of the season (ranking points added for qualifying for the Paris Olympics) will be held in Cuba. A few Indian wrestlers are said to be taking part in the match, but there is no official entry yet.

June 8–18: IWF Grand Prix I, Cuba

