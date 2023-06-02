Match preview presented by Lexus: Austin FC II vs. Real Monarchs





Austin FC II (3ed in West, 19 pts.) returns to Parmer Field at St. Davids Performance Center to take on Real Monarchs (11e in West, 12 points) on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. CT.

ATXFC ​​II suffered a loss in the previous match against Houston Dynamo 2. Although the team created several good scoring opportunities, it ultimately failed to find the net. Austin doubled Dynamo 2’s tally in both shots (14-7) and shots into the box (10-5) despite falling 2-0.

Friday’s game against the Real Monarchs kicks off a six-game month for the Verde & Black with three games at home and three away. After hosting only once in May, Austin will play three of the next four games at Parmer Field at the St. Davids Performance Center.

The Verde & Black have maintained a strong defense this season, scoring just nine goals, which ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro. Goaltender Damian Las has the league’s third best save percentage (78.6 percent) and has faced the fourth fewest shots (38) in MLSNP. Captain Joe Hafferty ranks second in MLSNP for tackles won (23) and led the team’s final game with a total of four (4). Austin will look to build on their impressive defensive performance on Friday night.

Real Monarchs ended their three-game losing streak with an away win at Sporting KC II last time out, taking advantage of an own goal by SKC II in the 31st minute to claim a 1-0 win.

Monarchs have only managed to score nine goals in their first ten games this season, placing them second to last in the MLSNP. However, they secured five of those goals in a 5-1 win against Timbers2 during matchday 6, all of which were scored in the second half. In the four games since then, they have managed to find the net only twice.

Monarchs fared better on the road with a 3-2-0 record compared to a 1-4-0 record at home. Friday’s game between the two sides marks the first of two encounters, with the second set to take place on June 30 at Zions Bank Stadium.

