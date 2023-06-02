Herndon non-profit to play cricket in England | Positive Vibes

memorial day is this weekend, a day to remember the service members we lost and sometimes a day to build new memories.

An organization of DMV area cricket clubs will be representing Herndon-based non-profit organization Cricket for Cure at the Kings College Cricket Festival in Taunton, UK, July 9-14. Cricket for Cure was formed in 2022 to fill the absence of a philanthropic cricket club in the US

The founders of Cricket for Cure grew up playing cricket and some passed it on to their children.

We all had a common interest, Anand Ravulapalli, founder and chairman of the board, said of the founders.

Ravulapalli and his brother Vijay, treasurer of the board, started the organization with a mission to raise money and awareness for research into Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. They had a growing network of parents, coaches and employers who could support the mission.

There was no tournament [that] was really focused on giving back. So, we thought, why not start something based on the sport so we can come together to use that power of all the kids and parents and volunteers? said Saurabh Verma, board secretary.

Verma brought in non-profit partners through his own volunteer work. When these kids became passionate about the game, they started taking this message back to the schools, so the network expanded for us, he said.

The broad network of volunteers keeps the organization running on all fronts and sponsors pay for all events and operations. Cricket for Cure largely supports the Alzheimers Association.

If we want to stop Alzheimer’s disease, reliable, affordable and accessible diagnostics is one of the most important things we need to develop, Verma said. The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to that goal.

Ravulapalli said he and his brother didn’t know much about Alzheimer’s disease until their mother was diagnosed a few years ago. She passed away in 2020.

The hope is that, with funding, Alzheimer’s research can move forward toward earlier detection and treatment. It is also an opportunity to invest in the future by raising awareness among the children and helping them understand the seriousness of the matter.

Through cricket, the children can learn about and empathize with the cause behind their fundraising. One of them could pick up the research and then come out with a big drug discovery for Alzheimer’s disease, Ravulapalli said.

It’s also just a chance for the kids to have fun and be part of a community. It’s a youth sports activity that leads to fitness, which leads to community involvement, Verma said.

Cricket for Cure hosted a tournament in the Washington, DC area over two weekends last July. The tournament raised more than $10,000 in donations to the Alzheimers Association National Capital Area (NCA) Chapter.

This year, they expect to bring it back with the 2023 Domestic Cricket for Cure Pink-ball T2O tournament on July 22-23 and July 29-30. All entry fees, proceeds and donations from their domestic tournament this year will again be donated to Alzheimers Association NCA Chapter.

Their community is expanding to an international footprint as they will also be part of international teams at the Kings College Cricket Festival. Cricket for Cure will compete at the festival with a team of 12 players aged 10-14.

The team is a joint effort of DMV clubs, made up of players from Sunny Sohal Cricket Academy, SuperOver Cricket Academy and Washington Cricket Academy. Verma calls it a bipartisan team in DC coming together under the shared interest of raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

They say they find it difficult to convince clubs to join Cricket for Cure to raise money through their events and tournaments. Verma suggested that some clubs do not realize that Cricket for Cure is a competitive competition.

Just give us two weekends of your 365 days in a year. Let’s do some good and play competitive cricket, Verma said.