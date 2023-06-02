5 star WR Joshisa Trader, one of the most contentious recruits in SE





John Garcia Jr., Rivals.com’s National Recruiting Analyst, named five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader if one of the five most contested recruiting battles in the Southeast. The Miami football program is the almost unanimous favorite to receive a Trader pledge among national recruiting websites. Trader is the 11th ranked prospect, second wide receiver and third player in Florida in the 2024 class according to the Rivals.Com ranking. The Rivals Future Cast projects Miami’s football program with a 100 percent chance of receiving a commitment from Trader. On3 projects Miami with a 91.3 percent chance for Trader. The 247 sports crystal balls for Trader are split between Miami and the state of Florida. Steve Wiltfong, the 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting, registered a crystal ball for Trader in Miami’s football program in January. Florida State 247 Writer Zach Blostein logged a crystal ball for Trader to the Seminoles on Thursday. Trader has 73 receptions for 1,335 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns combined over the past two seasons. Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M each received multiple unofficial visits from Trader. The five unofficial visits Trader has made to Miami are the most. Garcia summed up Trader’s commitment. contenders: Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Florida State “He is seen as a package deal with Jeremiah Smith, an Ohio State commitment, linked to local Miami as an early priority for Mario Cristobal and now there is a growing buzz for both Florida and the State of Florida ahead of the return trips to that campuses… The case for Ohio State and Miami seems a bit clearer as Trader closes things earlier, but South Florida Rival sources claim that Florida State is much livelier than most currently realize. A commitment from Trader would be huge for the Miami class of 2024. Miami already has a commitment from four-star WR Chance Robinson. Trader would eclipse Robinson as the best commit of 2024 in Miami. Miami needs to add and develop talent at the offensive skill positions. Development at WR has eluded Miami lately. Miami currently has the 24th ranked 2024 class according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. Robinson is the only blue-chip prospect committed to Miami for 2024. Garcia reported that Trader is adamant that he will not commit on the Early National Signing Day in December or the end of that month.

