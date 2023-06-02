Get India schedule and watch live streaming





India will compete in the 10 nation Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan from June 2 to June 11. The Indian junior women’s field hockey team and four other national teams – China, Korea, Japan and Malaysia – received direct access to the Under-21 hockey tournament thanks to their world rankings. The remaining five countries – Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Indonesia – qualified through the Women’s Junior AHF Cup held in Taldykorgan Kazakhstan in October last year. The eighth edition of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup will be streamed live in India. India is placed in Pool A, along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, South Korea and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Group B consists of host country Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and defending champion China. After a one-legged round-robin phase, the top two sides of each pool advance to the semi-finals, while the third and fourth seeded teams play for fifth through eighth places. The teams that finish fifth in both groups compete against each other for ninth and tenth place. The top three nations from the tournament qualify for the 2023 FIH Womens Junior Hockey World Cup. South Korea, with four titles and three-time champions China, are two of the most successful countries at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. India has never won the Women’s Junior Asia Cup. Their best performance came in 2012 when they finished second and also finished on the podium four times. Where to watch Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey live in India Live streaming of the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup is available on watch.hockey website in India. There is no confirmation of live broadcast of the event in India. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 Hockey: India Team Schedule & Live Match Times All in Indian Standard Times (IST) June 3, Saturday India vs Uzbekistan – 10:30am June 5, Monday India vs Malaysia – 8:30am June 6, Tuesday India vs Korea – 10.30am June 8, Thursday India vs Chinese Taipei – 12:30pm June 9, Friday Classification matches – from 10.30 am June 10, Saturday Classification Contest – from 07:00 Semi-final 01:00 AM – 09:30 AM Semi-final 2pm – 12am June 11, Sunday Classification matches – from 07:00 Final – 2:30 pm

