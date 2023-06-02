Seminoles dominate opening round of Women’s College World Series





OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. Florida State’s third-seeded softball team (56-9) began the Women’s College World Series with a splash in an 8-0 run-rule victory over sixth-seeded Oklahoma State (46-15) at OGE Energy Field. The victory not only marks the Seminoles’ largest margin of victory in the WCWS, but also their first opening-round win since 2002 and third in the program’s history. After lightning in the area delayed the start of the game by more than an hour, FSU postseason leader Kalei Harding filled the count and earned a two-out walk in the bottom of the first inning . In stepped Michaela Edenfield, who turned her first World Series at bat into a memorable one when she fired the first pitch she saw at 80 mph (130 km/h) into the outfield stands for the first runs of the game. Edenfield became the lone team leader in home runs with her 12th of the season. Another lengthy weather delay followed in the top of the third and the game resumed almost two hours later with FSU’s bats still hot. Harding was in the mix again when she scorched a double to left center to put herself and Jahni Kerr in scoring position. An error by the Oklahoma State first baseman allowed Devyn Flaherty to reach first base and Kerr scored safely for a 3–0 lead. The offense continued to hum in the fourth, starting with a single by Mack Leonard to the middle, followed by a walk by Hallie Wacaser. After a groundout moved the runners into scoring position, Josie Muffley laid down a squeeze bunt and pinch-runner Autumn Belviy slid in for the fourth run. In the next at bat, Kaley Mudge sent the first pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run. The Winter Springs native, who holds the record for most hits in a single WCWS with her 14 in 2021, hit her fifth home run of the season and first home run in the WCWS. The Noles led 7–0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning and reached the run tally when Kerr grounded to a diving second baseman, allowing Amaya Ross to score easily from third to secure the run-rule victory to set. . In the circle, Kathryn Sandercock again made her mark on the biggest stage in her fifth WCWS start, culminating in an emphatic first inning in which she sent two batters swinging down. She finished the night with four punchouts and no extra hits allowed on 88 pitches in 5.0 innings pitched, earning her 27th win of the season and 20th consecutive win. Sandercock is the first FSU pitcher to win 20 straight decisions since Meghan King won 22 straight decisions from April 28, 2018 to March 6, 2019. Mack Leonard came in relief for the sixth inning and dismissed the three batters she faced. The Seminoles will advance to the winner’s pool and will face the winner of Friday afternoon’s game between Washington and Utah on Saturday at 7 PM ET on ESPN. For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball), and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).

