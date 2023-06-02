Five things you need to know about Daniel Altmaier 2023 | ATP tour

Daniel Altmaier earned one of the biggest upsets of this year’s Roland Garros on Thursday when he stunned eighth seed Jannik Sinner in five grueling sets across the court in five hours and 26 minutes.

ATPTour.com looks at five facts about the 24-year-old German.

His idols were Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka

When fans see Altmaier play, they will quickly notice his one-handed backhand. It’s fitting that his idols growing up were Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

“Thank you for everything! You inspired everyone around the world and were a role model not only as an athlete but even more so as a person!” Altmaier wrote on Instagram as Federer retired.

At Roland Garros in 2020, a journalist asked the German if he could say “Allez!” during matches and Altmaier explained that it has to do with Wawrinka.

“When I looked at him, he always said, ‘Come on, Stan.’ I’m copying a little bit because I like to say, “Come on, Dan.” That’s kind of the connection,” he said.

He likes fishing

One of Altmaier’s favorite hobbies is fishing. He usually does it at his father’s house.

“I think most people probably think you just go fishing and wait for something to happen,” Altmaier told ATPTour.com this year. “I think our fishery is different because it has a bit of strategy. It depends on the weather and how active the fish are.

“I would say it is a kind of professional fishing, because my father is really obsessed with those things and knows exactly what the temperature is, the weather conditions, how high the water is in rivers, for example. All those things make a big difference. I think that’s really interesting and it’s totally different from what we do in tennis. It’s something fantastic.”

Altmaier has met celebrities including Anthony Joshua

Altmaier met Anthony Joshua after fighting Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in 2018. During his run at Roland Garros in 2020, he remembered the encounter.

“It was really interesting because he told me to fight every second,” Altmaier said. “For us it is a privilege, we can do a hobby or what we enjoy most in our life. I think work hard, enjoy the process, was one of the pieces of advice he gave me.”

The German’s father, Jurij, was an amateur boxer.

Earlier this year, Altmaier met music megastar Maluma in Miami.

Roland Garros has been key in his career

Altmaier took part in qualification for a major at Roland Garros for the first time in 2020. That year he earned his way into the main draw and didn’t look back, advancing to the fourth round. In the third round, he upset the then world number 8 Matteo Berrettini.

The achievement propelled Altmaier from No. 186 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings to No. 122. The following year, he cracked the Top 100 in the world for the first time.

Clay is his best substrate

The best results of Altmaier’s career have been achieved on clay, the surface he grew up playing on in Germany.

The 24-year-old has won six of his seven ATP Challenger Tour titles on clay and his tour-level winning percentage (44.4%) is better than any other surface (hard – 16.7% and grass – 40%) .

Altmaier has reached two ATP Tour semifinals (2021 Umag and Kitzbuhel) and one ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal (2023 Madrid). All those tournaments have come on clay courts.