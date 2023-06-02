Dominant India ousted Pakistan 2-1 to win the 2023 Asia Cup Men’s Junior | Hockey





India’s junior men’s hockey team reigned supreme as they defeated nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling final match of the 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup here in Salalah, Oman. Early goals from Angad Bir Singh (13′) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20′) kept India in control of the game, while some excellent saves from goalkeeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli kept India in the lead throughout the game. India overtakes Pakistan in winning the maximum titles at the prestigious Men’s Junior Asia Cup. (Hockey India) With this win, India set a new record of winning the maximum titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The team previously won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015 while Pakistan won the tournament in 1988, 1992, 1996. In recognition of the team’s efforts and their undefeated record in the prestigious tournament in which they qualified for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia, the Hockey India Executive Board announced a cash award of INR 2.00 Lakh each for players and INR 1.00 Lakh each for support staff. Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, congratulated the team and said, “The Indian junior men’s team has made all of us extremely proud with their undefeated performance at the Junior Asia Cup. The team has shown great promise in recent months, especially after their After their historic victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup they have become a dominant force and I believe this great victory will serve them well for the Junior World Cup later this year Hockey India has decided to honor the players for this achievement with an appropriate monetary award. I congratulate the team and support staff for their efforts.” A delighted Secretary General of Hockey India Bhola Nath Singh also wished the team a successful campaign. “The team showed great character and spirit of the game in every game. The team’s continued success at the Junior Asia Cup is a testament to Hockey India’s U21 national program. I congratulate the team and support staff for persevering the Indian team’s record intact at the Junior Asia Cup.” Going into the final after a stunning 9-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final, India rode on confidence to get off to a great start. They pushed Pakistan’s heels with early chances to score. They took advantage of their opponents’ mistakes in the circle and punished them by converting the deserved PC in the 13th minute. While it was Araijeet Singh Hundal who took a powerful shot on target, Angad Bir Singh was quick on his feet to pick up the rebound and find a perfect deflection. While the opening goal gave India the lead, a goal from Araijeet in the 20th minute helped to put pressure on Pakistan’s defence. In the following quarter, the two teams met billing and produced some tense moments that kept the packed Salalah crowd on their toes. Supported by a strong Pakistani fan base, they finally managed to break through in the 38th minute when Basharat Ali scored a brilliant field goal. Although Pakistan found some chances to score through PCs in the last quarter, Indian keeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli made some sensational saves to keep India ahead. It was a blood-curdling finish, as Pakistan pressed for that elusive equaliser. But the feisty India Colts held their nerve to clinch the title in style and make history by taking the fourth title in this prestigious competition. ‘We wanted to win at all costs’ Speaking of the thrilling final, India Colts captain Uttam Singh, who was named Player of the Match, said: “After drawing 1-1 in the round robin phase, we were very aware of the areas we had to do well to win. beat Pakistan. It was quite a nervous final. The team had never played in front of such a large crowd, but I think creating early goals helped us control the game.” Veteran Indian coach CR Kumar said it was a good team performance. “It came down to taking advantage of our chances. While I think we could have scored a few more goals, there’s a lot of pressure when you play against a big opponent like Pakistan. But I’m very happy with the way the players played their controlling emotions.” and played to their potential.”

