UTT Season 4: Player List of all teams after Ultimate Table Tennis Draft





The draft was attended by UTT co-promoter Vita Dani and Table Tennis Federation Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta, alongside franchise owners and Indian table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale. The draft featured a total of 40 players, with 36 available for selection after the retentions of Sharath Kamal (Chennai Lions), Sathiyan (Dabang Delhi TTC), Manika (Bengaluru Smashers) and Manav (U Mumba TT) fell by four out of six franchisees. Each team could field two foreigners – one male and one female; and four Indians – two men and two women, to complete their six-member squad. Only Goa Challengers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis were eligible to pick in Round 1 of the Player Draft. The design pool was made up of a wide range of talent, including international and Indian paddlers. Commonwealth Games medalist Sreeja Akula was picked by Dabang Delhi, while U Mumba took TT Quadri Aruna, world number 12, from Nigeria. Veteran Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai, who were both part of the Indian men’s team that won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and Spain’s Alvaro Robles went to Goa Challengers. While the third season of the UTT was held in 2019, the fourth edition will be organized after a long hiatus. The upcoming season will be held next month from July 13 to 30 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Egypt’s Omar Assar was the first player to be selected in the draft, followed by Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut. While Assar was picked by Puneri Paltan, Suthasini went to the Goa Challengers. Australia’s Yangzi Liu joined Indian star Sharath at the Chennai Lions in the second round. Lily Zhang from the USA was picked by U Mumba, Kirill Gerassimenko from Kazakhstan went to Bengaluru Smashers, Manush Shah, Desai and Akula from India, who won the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold last year, went to Puneri Paltan, Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi respectively . In the third round, Chennai Lions got the chance to make the first choice and their choice was Germany’s Benedikt Duda when Dabang Delhi selected Slovak player Barbora Balazova. Archana Kamath was selected by Puneri Paltan after a short discussion while Sanil Shetty went to Bengaluru Smashers. In the fourth round, U Mumba took down TT Diya Chitale while Bengaluru Smashers chose Poland’s Natalia Bajor. Chennai Lions were quick to add Payas Jain to their ranks in the fifth round while Anirban Ghosh was soon taken by Dabang Delhi. Goa Challengers added Krittwika Sinha Roy while Anusha Kutumbale joined Puneri Paltan. UTT season 4 player list Bengaluru Smashers: Manika, Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee Chennai Lions: Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Benedikt Duda (Germany), Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen. Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova (Slovakia), Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Sweden). Goa Challengers: Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Reeth Tennison, Kwittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj. Poneri Paltan TTC: Omar Assar (Egypt), Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Hana Matelova (Czech Republic). U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang (USA), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover. Receive breaking news alerts. Allow notifications You have already subscribed

