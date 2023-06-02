SEC to play eight conference games but eliminate divisions for 2024 season once Texas, Oklahoma joins





DESTIN, Fla. – The SEC temporarily paused protracted talks about whether to expand the intraconference schedule and on Thursday decided to continue playing eight league games for the 2024 season as Texas and Oklahoma expand membership to 16 teams. The one-year stop-gap schedule will also remove the division standings, with the league’s top two teams meeting in the SEC Championship Game at the end of the season. The SEC had been split into East and West divisions since 1992. In the single-ranking format, all league programs will play each other at least twice (home, away) in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC ultimately decides on an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule going forward. That’s progress in itself, as some SEC teams haven’t had home and away games against a single opponent in a decade. The eight games will be randomly assigned based on “fairness and balance,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said, adding that traditional rivalries such as Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Georgia. In addition to the eight conference games, SEC teams will be mandated to play at least one non-conference Power Five opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, or Pac-12 (or major independent) in 2024. Fifteen of the 16 programs already have such a game planned; Oklahoma previously agreed to a series with Georgia that was canceled once the Sooners joined the conference. The schedule format was approved by the SEC presidents and chancellors, who received a recommendation from the league’s athletic directors at the 2023 SEC spring meetings. Although representatives from Texas and Oklahoma attended, they were not entitled to vote. “We have been planning for Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the membership date change from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that are better managed with a one-year schedule,” he said. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer ramp to manage football scheduling around our members’ existing non-conference commitments,” he continued. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage our media partners in determining the appropriate long-term SEC football planning plan. “During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups with the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC.” The SEC will hold a primetime special on June 14 on SEC Network to announce each team’s 2024 opponents. The obstacles to moving to a nine-game conference schedule were too great to overcome at this point. Among them: uncertainty whether ESPN would even pay for a ninth game, impact on College Football Playoff and bowl eligibility. Some schools would earn eight figures in additional ticket revenue alone from playing an additional home game every two years in a nine-game schedule. Despite that potential windfall, a majority questioned the benefit of playing that extra game. However, Sankey isn’t concerned about criticism of the SEC’s decision to stay at eight. “No one is afraid of anything,” he said. “We just didn’t add another game in a time of transition.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/sec-to-play-eight-conference-games-but-eliminate-divisions-for-2024-season-once-texas-oklahoma-join/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos