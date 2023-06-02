Serving the Pottstown Community at Tennis Courts – The Mercury





A tennis director and head pro from resorts around the world has found a passion to serve here in Pottstown. Pennsburg-based Corey Bowlin is the newest director of Greater Pottstown Tennis & Learning. The nonprofit organization, which aims to bring tennis and education together to change lives, offers summer camps, clinics and school programs, along with a free customized tennis program for those with physical, developmental or situational challenges. It’s one of my focuses because it’s close to my heart and a passion of mine, Bowlin said, referring to the adaptive program. The majority in the program are either autistic, have Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and some need emotional support. Impact on the lives of children on the field Previously, Bowlin coached Special Olympics basketball and tennis. Today, as the Executive Director of GPTL, he helps the organization impact the lives of many children in the Pottstown area both on and off the field. We serve those in the Pottstown School District who otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to play, he said. They usually don’t get that chance. Their adaptive program, not limited to Pottstown residents, is offered weekly throughout the year. On Saturday, June 10 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, people aged 5 to 99 can participate in a special event to try out the program. Free Adaptive Community Day includes tennis instruction, games, prizes, pizza and more. Held at Maple Street Park in Pottstown, the goal of the program is to make the sport accessible to any age, environment, condition or disability. No experience is necessary to participate, but registration is required as places are limited. Tennis rackets are given to those who need them. Has a positive impact on the community Bowlin is currently working to publicize GPTL’s various programs that have a positive impact on the community. We are trying to reach out to local businesses and businesses to help with funding, he said. Topics in their program extend beyond playing on the field and include healthy eating. Kids get healthy snacks through some of our programs and we teach them about healthy eating, he said. Rupert Elementary School children play tennis and get local fresh fruit or vegetables and we explain what it is and the benefits. GPTL’s mission Pottstown is a far cry from the life Bowlin previously lived as a former resident of places like Maui, the Caribbean and Florida during various periods of his life when he worked at a tennis management company. In addition to his role as the executive director of GPTL, he is the founder of Cruise and Fly Worldwide Travel, based in Pennsburg. But today his focus in the tennis arena is on the mission of GPTL. Our mission is to guide life skills, healthy behaviors and learning through tennis, said Bowlin. Through fitness and health, we learn life lessons in sportsmanship, the honor system, and healthy behavior. Upcoming event The free Adaptive Community Day will be held Saturday, June 10 from 4-5 pm at 1430 Maple St., Pottstown. Pre-registration is required. Greater Pottstown Tennis & Learning offers programs for all ages, abilities and skill levels. For more information, including details about summer camps, visit: www.greaterpottstowntennis.org

