The Stanley Cup Final is here. Here’s why fans are the real MVPsExBulletin

Hockey is a way of life in Minnesota, and for my family, watching the game is as much an active sport as actually playing it. I’ve been going to hockey games since I was a baby, watching my older brother play goalie for his Mite (7-9 years old) league. I only tried the sport once when I was 9 and after one season I decided to hang up the jersey and remain an ardent fan. I quickly realized that I didn’t have the drive and aptitude to fully commit and play the game, a feeling that wasn’t helped by the fact that most kids start playing from the age of 5. Despite not playing hockey, I learned that fan participation is just as important to the game. We have the ability to elevate our team through our energy and commitment.
My family has had season tickets to the Minnesota Wild since their first season in 2000, and when I was younger all four of us went together. It was one of the most common ways we could spend time together. It especially helped me to connect with my father and my older brother. And now it’s a family tradition that I can share with my daughter, who will be going to her game for the first time next season. We could argue about everything else, but we always agreed on hockey, patiently waiting for the day when we could see our team hoist and celebrate the Stanley Cup.
The Minnesota Wild was eliminated from the playoffs earlier this season, but our state has been well represented all season. There were 56 Minnesotans actively playing in the league this year, the most of any state in the National Hockey League. This year, the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights battle it out for the title.
We call Minnesota “the state of hockey” and true to our name, we celebrate this cold winter sport at every age and skill level. Each year, the Minnesota Wild hosts “Hockey Day,” where high school and college teams from across the state play on outdoor courts during the all-day event. From our local hockey team to the pros, we absorb hockey. Probably because it snows nine months of the year in Minnesota (no way, but we joke that it does!), but hockey has become a big determinant of our cultural identity.
Pond hockey and pick-up games are a common sight in winter. Families all over Minnesota will make it hockey rinks in the backyard, clearing snow and constantly flooding the surface with water until it is frozen enough to support weight. Despite the bitter chill, you can see children playing outside for hours.
One of my favorite memories of watching community hockey was my brother’s EMS Memorial Hockey Tournament. Most of the guys were decent skaters, a few could barely skate, and of course there’s always one or two who definitely played college hockey; but they all had fun. It was just a fundraising event with four EMS teams, but the arena was packed. Families, friends and everyone else in attendance cheered, laughed and enjoyed the game together.
I love sitting in the Xcel Energy Center and feeling the collective energy of everyone around me as the Wild takes the ice. The clanking sound of the puck hitting the post on a missed shot, followed by the “Oh!” from the fans. Anticipating the sound of the foghorn, a blaring sound I dreaded as a child, when we score a goal. The foghorn was designed as a lighthouse for all the lighthouses that line the north shore of Lake Superior. We call it “lighting the lamp” because a goal scored lights up the goal light behind the net.
Of course it wouldn’t be hockey without the hockey fights, laughing at the opposing team’s players when they end up in the penalty area and yelling at the umpires when they make a bad call; so everyone gets to work. These moments make the fan base essential to a hockey club as it is our way of participating in the game, using our collective energy to build our team’s confidence and letting them know we are behind them.
Still, one of my absolute favorite parts of the game during intermission is watching the Mites or Mini-Mites (ages 6 and under) play. Yes, because they are small and cute and always clump together when chasing the puck. But also because the audience still cheers them on like they’re the pros. We get excited when one of the kids makes a breakaway, and whether they make the goal or the keeper saves, we collect them. It doesn’t matter who’s playing, why or at what level if it’s hockey, the community is always part of it.
I walk into the Xcel arena, which seats more than 18,000 people, and settle into my seat as if it were my living room. For three hours, everyone around me is a friend, we talk, we cheer, we shout together at the referees. In this space and time, we forget the chaos of our lives, forget our differences, and rally behind our team. We don’t need anything else in common to be connected.
