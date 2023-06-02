Ultimate Table Tennis: Quadri Aruna drafted by U Mumba; Duda joins Sharath Kamal at Chennai Lions





Table tennis players Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar, A Sharath Kamal and Diya Chitale during the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 Players Draft at NSCI in South Mumbai on Friday. | Photo credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu Table tennis players Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar, A Sharath Kamal and Diya Chitale during the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 Players Draft at NSCI in South Mumbai on Friday. | Photo credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Aruna Quadri, the world number 16 and multi-time African champion, will team up with veteran Indian paddler Mouma Das and her promising counterpart Diya Chitale at U Mumba TT for the fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the franchise-based table tennis league returning after a three-year hiatus. Stalwart A. Sharath Kamal will have seasoned German Benedikt Duda as his teammate at Chennai Lions. Team rosters for the six-team event were finalized during the Player Draft, held here on Friday. Sharath, star sailor Manika Batra, who will be the new franchise Bengaluru Smashers protagonist, bespectacled Manav Thakkar and Chitale attended the draft in the presence of management and Indian coaches of all franchises, as well as UTT co-promoter Vita Dani and Table Tennis Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta of the Federation of India. With Sharath, G. Sathiyan (Dabang Delhi TTC), Thakkar (U Mumba) and Manika retained ahead of the draft, Quadri was expected to be retained by either Goa Challengers or Puneri Paltan TT. However, with Paltan choosing Egypt’s Omar Assar and Challengers choosing Thailand’s Suthasini Sawetta but in the first round, Quadri was eventually picked by U Mumba in the third round. The Smashers, in the presence of owner Punit Balan, signed Kirill Gerassimenko from Kazakhstan, former national champion Sanil Shetty, Polish female star Natalia Bajor alongside promising youngsters Ankur Bhattacharjee and Poymantee Baisya. Sanil’s wife, T. Reeth Rishya, will represent Goa Challengers, who also managed to get husband-wife duo Harmeet Desai and Krittwika Sinha Roy on their roster. The fourth edition of UTT will be played from July 13 to 30 in Pune. While six foreign male and as many female players were offered for the draft, with each franchise required to sign a foreign paddler, with two male and two female players on each team roster, the UTT organizers had each offered 14 men and women in the Indian category. . While Mouma and veteran Anthony Amalraj found takers, the two males who found no takers were Jeet Chandra and Ronit Bhanja. Takeme Sarkar and Moumita Dutta were the two female paddlers who remained unsold. The teams:

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang (US), Aruna Quadri (Ngr), Diya Chitale, Mouma Das, Sudhanshu Grover. Poneri Paltan TTC: Omar Assar (Egy), Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale, Hana Matelova (Czech). Goa Challengers: Suthasini Sawettabut (Tha), Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles (Esp), T. Reeth Rishya, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Anthony Amalraj. Dabang Delhi TTC: G. Sathiyan, Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova (Slv), Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh, Jon Persson (Swe). Chennai Lions: A. Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu (Aus), Benedikt Duda (Ger), Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Prapti Sen. Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kzk), Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor (Pol), Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee.

