Nine Buffs Selected CSC Academic All-District





BOULDERNine track and field and cross-country athletes from the University of Colorado were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team. Five women and four men took the honors. To qualify, the student-athletes must have completed their first year of residency at CU and have an average of approximately 3.5 points. The All-District honorees are automatically placed on the ballot for consideration of Academic All-America. The nine buffs that deserved the honor are Hunter Appelton , Jace Ashbrenner , Colton Creamy , Charlie Welch , Kaitlyn Barthel , Glynn Abbey , Grace Jenkin , Alisa Meraz-Fishbein And Elle Orie . Appleton is a senior studying ecology and evolutionary biology. He finished seventh in the 5000 meters at the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships. Appleton ran a personal best of 13:52.39 in the 5000 meters at the Husky Classic and had a personal best of 7:59.62 in the 3000 meters at the Ken Shannon Invitational. Aschbrener, a junior studying mechanical engineering, ran a personal best of 28.46.76 in the 10,000 meters at the Stanford Invitational this season. He finished 10th in the 10K at the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships and represented CU at the NCAA West Preliminaries. Romig is a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. He finished first in the 400-meter hurdles this season with a personal best of 52.74 at the Air Force Twilight Open. He placed eighth in the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships in the 400 hurdles. He ran a time of 49.30 in the 400 meters and finished second in the Air Force Collegiate Open. Welch is in his second year at CU studying neuroscience and psychology. He placed sixth in the steeplechase at this year’s Pac-12 Outdoor Championships. He won the same event at the Desert Heat Classic and ran a personal best of 9:01.79 at the Bryan Clay Invitational. He also won the 1500 meters at the Stanford Invitational with a PR time of 3:52.29. Barthell is a graduate student studying ecology and evolutionary biology. She represented the Buffs in the 5000 meters at the NCAA West Preliminary Round and placed eighth at the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships event. Barthell also finished sixth in the 10,000 meters at the Pac-12 meeting. She ran personal best in the 6k at the 2022 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, clocking 19:45.5 and helping CU win the team title. She ran for the Buffs in the NCAA Championship meeting. Glynn is a junior studying leadership/community engagement and psychology. She ran a school-record time of 56.01 in the 400-meter hurdles to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Championships. She is placed third in the event. She also anchored the women’s 4×400 relay at the NCAA West Prelims, helping the team qualify with a time of 3 > 33.54. Glynn placed second in the 400 hurdles at this year’s Pac-12 meeting. Jenkins, a sophomore studying chemical and biological engineering, opened the 4×400 relay for the Buffs at the NCAA West Prelims last weekend. The relay time of 3:33.54 is the second fastest time on the CU performance list. Individually, Jenkins won the 400 meters at the Kit Mayer Classic this year. Meraz-Fishbein is a junior studying journalism. She ran a personal best of 10:28.60 in the 3000 meters at the Colorado Invitational. She opened her outdoor season with a second-place finish in the 1500 meters at the KitMayer Classic. She ran a PR of 20:46.6 in the 6k at the 2022 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, helping CU win the team title and representing the Buffs in the NCAA Championships. Orie is a graduate student in integrative physiology. She placed seventh in the 5000 meters and 4th in the steeplechase at the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships. She ran a personal best of 4:21.46 in the 1500 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational. She also set a new PR in the 6K at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, helping the Buffs to the team title with a time of 20:20.6. Orie also represented the Buffs in the 6k at the NCAA Championships.

