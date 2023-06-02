Cricket revolution is taking Nigeria by storm

Nigeria is not yet among the top tier of cricketing nations, but remarkable standards set recently by players, officials and administrators point to a bright future for the game in the country, writes ABIODUN ADEWALE

Walking through the Court of Appeal end of the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval on Lagos Island, the serenity of the game could be felt as people stood in various spots around the perimeter of the ground to watch Nigeria take on Sierra Leone in the opening match of the 2023 Nigeria Cricket Federation Women’s T20i Tournament on Monday, March 27.

It was a national team match by all standards and Nigeria played host to four other countries in an international tournament in Nigeria’s famous traditional home of cricket.

While the number of people watching the game in different clusters couldn’t match a crowd at a local football game, the excitement and connection was there as Nigeria cruised to a six-wicket victory over Sierra Leone.

Some of the people who caught a glimpse of the game from outside the oval knew what they were looking at, but they just couldn’t find a more appropriate connection to the game, perhaps because it’s different from football, which naturally attracts everyone.

Some did not know how to count the score, nor did they understand the result on the scoreboard.

This game is interesting, but I’m struggling to understand how the score is counted, a police officer, Usman, told our correspondent.

It is Nigeria that plays. It’s a tournament and I remember they played it here last year. So I want to see what the Nigerian team will do this year as they lost the last one, a craftsman, who identified himself simply as Sunkanmi, told our correspondent.

Some feel it’s just another elite game because of the caliber of people they saw, especially on that Monday morning and some of the other times they witnessed a game there.

As much as they were right, they were also wrong, as some of those who work in that field for clubs and the national teams and even some of the NCF’s staff (permanent and ad hoc) come from humble backgrounds. So the further they are, the less they know.

Public or no public, the tournament lasted seven days, and while it seemed no one outside the ground cared much for the details of what happened on the ground, the impact of the game and the tournament itself swept through Nigeria. , Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and Rwanda; the participating countries.

For a country like Cameroon, playing in the NCF Women’s T20i for the first time, it was worth coming to Nigeria as they finished as the fourth best team. Their 39-run victory over Ghana, which was their only win of the tournament, and their gritted defeats against Sierra Leone would push them to improve.

We have learned a lot technically and we have seen what we can also do to improve our facilities when we are back home. We believe that if we keep up this appearance, we can improve, Cameroon team manager Narcisse Kemandja told our correspondent.

The NCF ran the tournament annually to commemorate International Women’s Day and the NCF President, Uyi Akpata, noted that Nigeria had benefited greatly from the competition in its quest to attract more people to cricket in the country.

Female cricket is a place we have won the most in the last five years. We’ve moved up from number 38 to number 29 (as of April 4, 2023) and the platform to make that jump was holding this tournament last year. So the opportunity to regularly play with the best and also showcase the talents and what Nigeria has is very important to us, Akpata said.

Standard facilities

Besides hosting the Women’s T20i, Nigeria is also bracing itself to host more international tournaments and it can only do so with standard facilities across the country. That is why the NCF has been paying attention to the upgrade of facilities across the country, with the reopening of the TBS ground in 2022 after being closed for 18 months for upgrade from concrete bowling alleys to turf grass, which has been one of the challenges for the development of sports in the country.

In 2022, Nigeria hosted the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup Qualifier from September 28 to October 9 at the Cricket Oval of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Akpata, revealed that the facility revolution was also felt in Kaduna, Benin, Lagos, Abuja, Nsukka and even Kwara state.

For us it is not only about making new turf, but also about improving the quality. So what we’ve got this year is the quality of the wickets that’s being improved and the pitch in general, good irrigation in place, proper equipment to track those wickets and it’s just very standard, Akpata, who also serves as chairman , Edo State Cricket Association, said.

Ghanaian coach Obed Harvey also testified to Nigeria’s infrastructural growth, which was also reflected in other aspects of the country’s cricket.

Frankly, Nigeria has set the standard and they continue to raise the bar. Last year was good and this year even better. When you look at the facility and the organizational structure they’ve put in place and even the team they have, it’s working really well, Harvey told The PUNCH.

ICC award

Through a seamless grassroots development agenda, Nigerian cricket leads an inclusive program introducing the game to the most remote parts of the country. These activities are carried out by coaches, field staff and volunteers of the NCF.

From south-south to north, many schools are quickly picking up pace to ensure they stay on the agenda, with Zamfara State recording over 15,000 enrollments across schools.

While states like Edo, Delta and Bayelsa have established themselves as household names for talent, others from other regions are also doubling down on their efforts to get more players.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed as the country was recently nominated for the 100 percent Cricket Female Cricket Development Initiative of the Year in the International Cricket Council Development Awards along with Romania, Papua New Guinea and Nepal.

Nigeria emerged as the African regional winner and the global winners will be decided by a panel comprising cricket stars, full representatives, ICC partners and media.

Inclusion of women

While reflecting on the gains of women’s cricket in Nigeria over the past five years, Akpata noted that the board was determined to do more to reach a milestone of inclusion.

We’re aiming for 250,000 people to take part in cricket and half of them are women. So now when you talk about Africa and the whole world, I’m not sure there is any country that produces new female cricketers than Nigeria. And that’s why we’ve received global attention to push this agenda.

To ensure a gradual transition of these talents, there is also the NCF/PwC National U-17 Championship which has produced players for the various national teams in recent times. Some of them include 16-year-old Lucky Piety, the first female Nigerian player to post 100 runs in a T20i; Ridwan Abdulkareem, the current U-19 team captain, Prosper Useni, Adeshola Adekunle, among others.

World Cup

After joining the ICC in 2002, Nigeria waited 17 years to qualify for their first World Cup, the 2019 ICC U-19, which was held in South Africa.

Some of the players who sealed Nigeria’s historic ticket weren’t even born in 2002. But after swallowing the bitter pills of the tournament’s experience, like Peter Aho, who knocked Nigeria over the line in the qualifiers in 2019, captain Sylvester Okpe and other players have now been promoted to the senior national team and they are currently showing the grit that propelled them four years ago.

After a successful performance in the first phase of the African qualifiers for the T20i World Cup 2024, Nigeria is currently preparing for the second phase where they will face Zimbabwe, Namibia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania for the two available slots for Africa.

Also, the current crop of U-19 players is also through to the first division of the 2024 U-19 World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Sri Lanka, just as the Female Yellow Greens also have a qualifier ahead of them.

Similarly, the male U-19 team, the Junior Yellow Greens, hope to qualify for a second ICC U-19 World Cup when they face Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Namibia in a winner takes all 2024 ICC U. -19 Cricket World Cup qualifier in Tanzania by July. The U-19 World Cup is scheduled for Sri Lanka in 2024.

Just after winning the Nigerian Women’s Invitation in 2023, the Female Yellow Greens will also regroup later in the year to begin their quest for a place in the 2024 T20i Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh.

Leke Oyedes women will face Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda and hosts Uganda from December 7-18, 2023 for one of two spots to represent Africa at the tournament.

Guinness World Record

One of the products of NCF’s development programs, Peter Aho, who also beat Nigeria to their first ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa, is a Guinness World Record holder for the best bowling figures in the world.

In a bilateral series against Sierra Leone in Lagos in 2021, Aho produced the amazing stats of 3.4-1-5-6, including a hat-trick, to record the best bowling figures in the world and completely destroy the opponent’s batting order to to give Nigeria victory in the series.

He took six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone to earn a place among the greats of the Bilateral T20 Series at the University of Lagos cricket oval.

Aho became one of Nigeria’s bowlers to take five wickets and a hat-trick in a T20i match and also holds the record for best bowling figures in T20is, taking six wickets for five runs against Sierra Leone in 2021.

India pacer Deepak Chahar is number two, taking six wickets for seven runs against Bangladesh in 2019, while Ugandan bowler Dinesh Nakrani holds the third position with six wickets for seven runs against Lesotho in 2021.

Aho, a 200-level Maritime Engineering student at the University of Benin, Edo State, who first came into contact with the game in high school, did not realize the magnitude of his achievement until after the game against the Sierra Leoneans.

When we were on the bus, our coach asked Asanka Gurusinha, what is the world record for best bowling figures? And our analysts checked ESPN and saw that I was on top and everyone was happy and started congratulating me, Aho told The PUNCH.

At first I couldn’t believe it. I was so honored to receive this amazing recognition. And I am grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.

Now Aho is looking to leverage the record’s prospects to seal greater achievements in the game.

For the record I will say it has given me respect and made me want to do better to keep the standards high and I feel like I would get better opportunities like government recognition and opportunities to play for professional teams outside Nigeria.

The performance of Aho and the other players and the giant strides of the Akpata-led NCF board had certainly put Nigeria firmly on the path to global recognition as one of the best cricketing countries in the world.