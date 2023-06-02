Clemson football opener ready for prime time kickoff on Labor Day





Clemson Football kicks off the 2023 season with a prime time Labor Day game against rival ACC Dukethe ACC and its television partners announced on Wednesday. The Tigers and Blue Devils will help kick off the ACC season on September 4 at 8 p.m. (ESPN) at Dukes Wallace Wade Stadium. Clemson will follow that up with two consecutive non-conference home games Charleston South at 2:15 p.m. (ACC network) on September 9 and Florida Atlantic Ocean at 8 p.m. (ACC network) on September 16. The league and network announced the start times for the first three games of the season for each of the ACC teams. Clemson is coming off an 11-3 season with an eighth ACC title under trainer Dabo Swinneybut peaked with a 31–14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Here’s a closer look at Clemson’s first three games: OPTIMISM A LOT:Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Says 2023 Team Would Like To Return To College Football Playoff BIG TURNOVER:The crazy plays behind Clemson’s remarkable baseball turnaround after ‘our season was over’ DOUBLE THREAT:How Clemson’s Caden Grice, a ‘confusing’ MLB draft prospect, sparked the Tigers’ epic run September 4 at Duke, 8 p.m This game marks the first between the teams since Clemson won 35-6 at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018. It was the Tigers’ fifth consecutive win in the series, which they led, 37-16-1. It will also be Clemson’s fifth season opening game in a row to be played in prime time, and it has the potential to be a good one. The Blue Devils are coming off a 9-4 season in their first season under coach Mike Elko. Duke capped off his first nine-win season since 2014 with a 30-13 victory against Central Florida in the Military Bowl. September 9 vs. Charleston Southern, 2:15 p.m The Buccaneers will fall victim to Clemson’s annual football championship in 2023. Clemson is 37-0 against FCS opponents since the Division I split in 1978 and has won 36 of its games by double digits. It will be Clemson’s first game against Charleston Southern, a Big South Conference member coming off a 2-8 season. September 16 vs. Florida Atlantic, 8 p.m This will be the second meeting between the teams, the first of which results in a 54-6 Clemson win over Clemson in the 2006 season opener. The Owls were coached by Howard Schnellenberger at the time while Tommy Bowden was in his eighth season as head coach of the Tigers. Florida Atlantic is now coached by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman, who is in his first season with the Owls. Conference USA member Florida Atlantic went 5-7 last season. Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

