John Leonard of the Milwaukee Admirals has a close relationship with the Ashwaubenon hockey family

Tracey Ward isn’t a hockey scout, but she came from a hockey family and she’s been close to the game long enough.

She recognizes talent. She can read young players. She may not be able to tell you if a player is going to make it into the pros, there are so few who do and there are so many variables involved, but she’s pretty good at figuring out who has the best chance.

Her credentials?

For nine seasons over 10 years, Ward and her husband, Butch, housed, fed, inspired, comforted, cleaned, and did laundry for 15 young men who lodged in their home in Ashwaubenon for a year or two and then moved on to hockey.

Most went to university. Some are drafted by NHL teams. Some made it to the minors. And John Leonard has played over 60 games in the NHL and is chasing the AHL’s Calder Cup with the Milwaukee Admirals, two hours from his junior hockey home.

That’s every kid’s dream, and we always hope that dream comes true, Ward said. Some think it might happen more than others.

John was one of those who you could really, really tell wanted the NHL badly. And he worked for it. He really wanted, with his diet and nutrition and training, he really had the drive.

You can tell from some that they have the talent and the drive. Some have one or the other.

Billeting is a way of life in junior hockey, with exceptional teens playing in leagues across the US and Canada as they try to make their way into college or even the pros.

Tracey Ward’s father coached and her brothers played hockey, and Butch was an enthusiastic fan. They had two daughters and Tracey wasn’t thrilled with the idea of ​​Andrea and Molly playing the game, but Butch had a colleague whose family hired players and saw an opportunity.

When our girls were in high school, I said no to him, that was insane, said Tracey Ward. And we didn’t really have a room. So when they moved he was, we can do it now, can’t we? We can do it. I was like, uhhhh okay.

Leonard, a forward from Westwood, New Jersey, joined the Wards in their third season hosting Green Bay Gamblers players, as did Chris Grando, another forward from Islip, New York. Typically, the Wards housed two players at a time for one season each, usually when they were in high school, although there were exceptions.

They all come from different backgrounds and different parts of the country, so it’s a little scary at first, Ward said.

They all came from very good families; you could say that very quickly. The parents always kind of accompanied us, so we could meet them right away. We heard stories of those who were a bit wilder, but we never had, so we were lucky.

Billeting can lead to lifelong friendships

For Leonard, joining the Gamblers meant packing for his senior year of high school, moving a thousand miles from home, and trading his family and friends for strangers who didn’t stay strangers for long.

I was 17. Not really sure (what to expect), honestly, said Leonard. Just go into it blindly and hope for the best.

They made the transition very easy and treated me incredibly. Obviously I got to know them, but also their extended family, which made it great. We went to barbecues and things like that, so it was a lot of fun.

A second cousin named Logan became a substitute brother for Leonard, missing his own.

He’s just in awe of John, Tracey said. He would wrestle with him and do all sorts of things. Logan started to enjoy hockey after seeing it. Then they would play hockey in the garage and in the spring they would go out and play football and stuff.

The Wards have kept in touch with their boarders

Leonard and Grando played for the Gamblers in 2015-16 and 2016-17, with both graduating from Ashwaubenon High School and then joining a new family for their sophomore season.

Then Leonard attended the University of Massachusetts where he played three seasons and scored 27 goals in Division I-highs as a junior when he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award given to the best men’s player in NCAA hockey. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

Grando attended Boston University and then Arizona State, and he played in the ECHL last season.

Not only did the Wards keep tabs on the players living with them, they actually kept in touch. They’ve also used vacations to see them play again in college and beyond.

Occasionally I will call or text them, how are you? How is it going at school? Just plug in a bit, Tracey said.

We’ve seen most of them play in their colleges, so we’ll join that. We went to Massachusetts to see John play at UMass. We went to the state of Arizona. We’ve been to North Dakota, Ohio State. The badgers. We’ve pretty much seen them all in their different places. We’re going to do that. That is very nice.

The continued support is appreciated.

They also loved to travel, so they got to see a lot of new places and travel around the country just like we do, Leonard said. They love doing that sort of thing so it’s been great to keep in touch.

Life changes for Tracey and Butch Ward and for John Leonard

The Wards, seeking a little less excitement at home during their retirement years, received their last players during the 2021-22 season.

Leonard joined the Sharks organization in 2020, played 58 NHL games over two seasons, then was traded to the Nashville Predators last summer. He played 67 AHL regular season games with the Admirals and was called up three times for a total of six NHL games.

The Wards got to see him twice, first just Tracey and Butch in January and then with a group of 15 including Logan in March.

My family, we had tickets to go see him and they had pulled him to Nashville just before that, Ward said. We were all like, oh, crying out loud. We were happy for him, but then it was like, now? We all love hockey, so whatever, enjoy it, but boom, they sent it back just before that. So we finally got to see him.

In that March 11 Admirals victory over the Tucson Roadrunners, they got to see Leonard assist on a third-period goal by Jordan Gross, another former Green Bay Gambler.

“It was great to have everyone together and to be able to talk to them after the game as well,” said Leonard.

The Admirals are tied at two games apiece in the AHL Western Conference Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with the fifth game of the best-of-seven series to be played Saturday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Leonard is a restricted free agent after the season, and in the transient world of professional sports, there’s no guarantee he’ll be back playing as close to the Wisconsin family that helped develop him.

The Wards remain proud of the players they have hosted and whatever role they have played.

They’ve matured so much and they realize and understand, and they’re always so grateful,” said Ward. I’m getting some thanks for putting up with me’ and guess you weren’t so bad after all.

But yeah, they realize looking back, my god, you let a strange kid come into your house and that’s just so awesome. It’s a lot of fun and it makes it all worth it.

