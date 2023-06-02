The preparation for the Paris Olympics starts with UTT season 4, says Sharath Kamal





Top Indian tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal says preparations for next year’s Paris Olympics will begin with the fourth season of Ultimate Table Tennis, which will be played in Pune from July 13 to 30.

Sharath said preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, to be held from September 23 to October 8, are in the final stages, but the main focus will be on the bigger prize at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Asian Games is the direct target, but the main target for Team India is the Paris Olympics. When UTT starts, the countdown would be reduced to 12 months, for me personally that’s when the preparation begins, Sharath told reporters here on the sidelines of the player draft for UTT Season 4 on Friday. As for the Asian Games, we are already in the last stage, the preparation is done. We just need to get in the best physical and mental shape. In terms of preparation, UTT will help us prepare for the Olympics, he added. He said that the strong performance of the Indians in the last Asian Games, held in Indonesia in 2018, will give them confidence to go into this edition in China. India each won a bronze medal in the men’s team event – of which Sharath was a part – and mixed doubles (Sharath paired with Manika Batra). The competition of the Asian Games is just as tough as the Olympic Games. When we won the medals last time, it gave us confidence that if we can do it here, we can certainly win an Olympic medal. I think preparations are on track and we hope to add those two bronze medals, he said. While the third season of the UTT was held in 2019, the fourth season is back this year and Sharath hoped his side Chennai Lions can replicate their winning performance this year too. “(It) season three was very good. Not only because my team Chennai Lions won it, but also because the format was very interesting. The kind of table tennis that particular season had showed that we were growing as a sport. And the Indian team’s performance continued to improve during that period, he said. I look forward to creating the same buzz this season, not only among the players, but also among the spectators, those involved in the sport and the youngsters who choose table tennis as a hobby or competitive activity. Season 4 of UTT will be fantastic for all of them. Talking about how the six teams are seeded for UTT Season 4, Sharath said that all sides look balanced and it will be important to play better on the given day. The teams are well balanced. It will be determined which team has the better team spirit and performs on that particular day. Every team has strong players, so the competition will be tough. The format also makes the matches tight. We will have to seize the opportunity if we want to defend the title, he said. Sharath said that sharing knowledge and general experience of playing with foreign players will continue to serve Indian players well. More than any given tournament, UTT gives a lot of confidence as we train with them, play against them and, more importantly, beat them here. When we play abroad, we still have the confidence that we can compete against the best, he said.

