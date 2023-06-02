Hodge and Williams earn Academic All-District Honors





TALLAHASSEE, Florida State golfers Alice Hodge and Kaylah Williams have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team. Both golfers helped lead the Seminoles to a fifth-place finish in the 2023 NCAA Championship Finals and the 2023 NCAA Raleigh Regional Championship. Hodge and Williams were part of the Seminoles lineup during the 2022-23 season, helping the team to a cumulative point average of 3,560 during the spring season, their main competitive season. The Seminoles played in seven events in the spring, winning their second of two team championships during the year at the Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Club. Being named to the CSC Academic All-District Team is a great honor for Alice and Kaylah, said Head Coach Amy Bond. All the golfers on our team know how important our academic success is to our team’s overall performance. The academic achievements of the players on our team are a cornerstone of our program. Hodge, a junior from Larchmont, NY, earned an average of 3,769 grade points during the spring semester as a finance major. She played in each of the Seminoles events in her third year as a junior and achieved two top-15 finishes in helping the Seminoles to the NCAA Championship Finals for the third time in her career. Hodge finished tied for 12th placee at the Valspar Augusta Invitational and tied for 13th placee place in the Florida State Match Up. She got her low score in a single round of 67 in the opening round of the Schooner Fall Classic. Hodge has earned FSU Academic Presidents List honors (4.0 gpa) twice and Academic Deans List honors four times during her career. She is a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll and a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholar Team honoree. Hodge was placed on the dean list in the spring of 2023. Williams, a sophomore from Western Province, South Africa, earned a 3.692 GPA as a psychology major. She got her best career finish of sixth at the Florida State Match Up when she carded her best career three-round score of 4 over par 220. Williams was a winner for the Seminoles in the match play quarterfinals at the NCAA Championship Finals with a 3&1 victory over Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio. Williams earned the honor of the FSI Academic Presidents List in Spring 2022 and has been named three times on the FSU Academic Deans List (also in Spring 2023) and on the 2022 ACC Academic Honor Roll. To be nominated for academic awards for all districts, student-athletes must be starters or major reserves with at least a cumulative grade of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) and be at least a sophomore in academic and athletic area. Both Hodge and Williams are now eligible to be voted into the Academic All-America team.

