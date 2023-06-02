McCollum’s lack of first-class cricket highlights Lords’ challenge to Ireland | Ireland cricket team

HHigh summer came only a few hours late for Lords. It arrived around lunchtime, when the sun came out from behind the clouds that had covered the ground earlier in the day. It was huddled in the morning and holding your cup again, and an ungrateful time to hit. However, by lunch time the place was full and fte. A cream-colored Dixieland jazz band was pairing brass instruments in the Harris Garden, and that side of the ground was teeming with Panama hats, cravats, and candy-colored blazers and caps. The testing season had finally begun.

By this time, Ireland’s batting was all but broken. They had taken a thrashing in the first hour of the day, 15 for one, 19 for two, 19 for three, a hair’s breadth of 19 for four when Stuart Broad almost had Paul Stirling’s first ball. Irish opener James McCollum just about dragged his team through it. He had 29 of 93 balls at half time, a neat little innings in which he drove out some torrid passes as he was beaten inside, outside and every way by Matthew Potts, who worked the ball both up and down the ramp. .

It’s worth stopping by on McCollum, as his soft hands, solid feet, and stable defense have what it takes for a test match hitting technique. He is already 27, made his first-class debut six years ago, but made just 22 appearances in 2018 and 2019, most of them for Belfast-based Northern Knights. played exactly five first-class matches, one of them an Ireland A match in 2021, three more the Tests Ireland played in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this year, and the other a warm-up against Essex last week. In comparison, England’s Ben Duckett is only a year older and has played 128.

McCollum is quite typical in this. The leading young hitter on his team, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker, have both played the same five first-class games as he has since 2019.

James McCollum returns to his wicket after playing a shot off a pitch from Jack Leach, during his 28-run partnership with Lorcan Tucker. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

I don’t know much about red ball cricket, Tucker said before this game. I’ve barely played in four years. Beating Broad at Lords on an overcast morning is hard enough, when you’ve only played five games of first-class cricket in four years, three of them in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, is an impossible feat. They are set up to fail.

It’s not supposed to be like that. Cricket Ireland set up a first-class competition shortly before winning Test status, but they were forced to suspend it during the pandemic. They wanted to start it again this season, but couldn’t afford it. Last year they had a shortfall of 176,184, about 150,000 and the year before 1,230,869.

It’s a small operation, running on goodwill and spit. They have a budget of around 12 million a year and are largely dependent on benefits from the International Cricket Council. Plans to restart first-class competition in 2024 depend on how much they get over the next four years. In the meantime, they have no choice but to prioritize one-day cricket and hope to qualify for the World Cup this fall, which would be worth 1 million to them. The Irish have fought for years for the right to play Test cricket, it must feel like they arrived just in time to see it wane.

Fionn Hand celebrates taking the wicket from Zak Crawley in a rare high moment for Ireland on a tough first day. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Make no mistake, outside the four walls of Lords the format is struggling. Ireland hosted exactly one test, the first they’ve ever played, and it lost them £1 million. They are not alone in this. Unless they’re playing India, England or Australia most countries just can’t afford to play any more and have only planned the bare minimum they can get away with.