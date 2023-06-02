SEC votes for 8-game football schedule, will be re-evaluated in 2025





MIRAMAR STRAND, Vla. The SEC will play an eight-game football schedule once Oklahoma and Texas officially join in 2024, but will reevaluate the move to a nine-game schedule before the 2025 season. After more than a year of debate, the 14 university presidents voted unanimously to keep the eight-game schedule at Thursday’s SEC spring meetings. The conference has not established a specific scheduling structure regarding permanent or rotating opponents due to the one-year nature of the decision. The schedule for 2024 will be set on June 14. Due to questions about the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, which also begins in 2024, the SEC plans to review the scheduling model in 2025. Officials don’t know how the CFP selection committee will rate wins and losses against the strength of the schedule under the new format and whether nine conference games could penalize the SEC. KEEPING THE RIVALRY:Should Alabama football vs. Tennessee annual rivalry continue? Josh Heupel weighs | Topmeyer The biggest question I have is what will the Playoff look like? Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday. If you’re an SEC opponent and you’re really good quality and you’ve won a lot of good games, but you drop two to top teams or a third, will you still be in the game if the Playoff expands? I think all those things are unknown, so ultimately I think we as coaches just say, hey, give us our marching orders. Tell us what it is and what’s best for our conference and hopefully it aligns with what’s best for our schools.” As expected, the conference also voted to abolish the East and West divisions for football, opting for a single-tier standings that will send the two teams with the best records to the SEC Championship game. In 2022, SEC East rivals Georgia and Tennessee had the best records, but LSU faced the Bulldogs for the conference title as the top team in the West. The SEC is one of two Power 5 conferences to maintain an eight-game schedule, alongside the ACC, while the Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 have all moved to a nine-game model. As part of Thursday’s announcement, the SEC will continue to require its teams to play against at least one non-conference Power 5 opponent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/SEC/2023/06/01/sec-football-schedule-eight-games-2024-reevaluate-2025/70265355007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos