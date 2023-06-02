Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreava — Is this the future of tennis?

A day after coming through French Open qualifying and securing her spot in the first major main draw of her career, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva was approached by a familiar face on the Roland Garros grounds.

“Hello, I’m Coco,” the woman said. “I don’t think we’ve ever met before, but congratulations.”

Andreeva later laughed at interacting with Coco Gauff — the 2022 French Open runner-up who needed no introduction — during an interview on the Tennis Channel, but she was clearly excited. The two even practiced together that day, trading serve and backhand for a sparse crowd of fans on an outfield. Andreeva was impressed with how nice Gauff was, in addition to her speed and aggressive style of play. Afterwards, Gauff called her a “great player.”

Since Andreeva showed up in Madrid last month with stunning wins and engaging interviews, Andreeva has become more and more a player to watch. And on Saturday, she’ll get the biggest chance of her young career to prove she’s the real thing, with a third round match against Gauff.

It is perhaps the most compelling match of the first week in Paris.

Only three years apart, Gauff and Andreeva, and while their long-term potential and promise may be similar, they are currently on opposite ends of the tennis spectrum. Gauff is a top-10 player with three WTA singles titles and a Grand Slam final. Andreeva made her WTA main-draw debut in Madrid last month and is currently ranked No. 143 in her career. the great rivalries in the future of the sport.

“Obviously she’s young, but honestly I don’t see age as a factor,” Gauff said Thursday. “You have to play her like you would play any other person who is mature and strong. She’s clearly proven her place here and I’m going to try and do my best against her.”

While Gauff was born in Atlanta and lives in South Florida, and Andreeva is originally from Siberia, there are certainly parallels in their stories and meteoric rises. Both are open about their desire to win Grand Slam titles. (Andreeva said her dream was 25, to be exact.)

The 19-year-old Gauff became a household name at Wimbledon in 2019 when she came through qualifying to beat Venus Williams in the opening round and then progressed to the fourth round on a Cinderella run. Her matches became must-see events, as did her delightful interviews and press conferences, and she’s been steadily moving up the sport ever since. In addition to her Parisian breakthrough last year, she reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 US Open. She has also been prolific in doubles with eight titles, including three at the 1000 level, even reaching the No. 1 ranking in 2022.

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player to reach the third round of the French Open since 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva reached the quarterfinals in 2005. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andreeva opened 2023 with a final place in the Australian Open junior draw. She went on to win back-to-back ITF titles and receive a wild card into the main draw in Madrid. There she became the youngest player to win a main draw in a 1000 level event since – you guessed it – Gauff.

During the tournament, Andreeva defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and top-20 seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette before eventually falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16. An interview with the Tennis Channel in which she called Andy Murray “beautiful” after seeing him in person at the event immediately went viral, further cementing her status as a star on the rise. They’ve exchanged text messages ever since, and Andreeva jokingly credited his “good luck” message prior to the French Open for her success.

Now it’s Gauff who starts their third round match in an unfamiliar role: the veteran veteran who plays against the rookie teen. It’s something she insists she doesn’t worry about.

“This will be the third time I’ve played someone younger than me,” said Gauff. “Honestly the first two times I didn’t even think about it because when you get on the court you just see your opponent and you don’t really think about the personal side of things. You only see forehand, backhand, serving and all the same.”

Gauff arrived in Paris after a lackluster clay-court season overall in singles – failing to record back-to-back wins ahead of Roland Garros – but with high hopes after last year’s showing. She needed three sets in her opener against Rebeka Masarova, but appeared much more in control on Thursday during her 6-2, 6-3 win over Julia Grabher in the second round.

However, Andreava leaves nothing to doubt. Including her three matches in qualifying, she has yet to drop a set. In the first round, against Alison Riske-Amritraj, a former top-20 player, Andreeva lost just three games in a match that lasted less than an hour. Andreeva also didn’t need much more time in her second-round outing on Thursday. She recorded a 6-1, 6-2 victory over French player Diane Parry despite a partisan crowd at Court Simonne-Mathieu. She said she was not impressed by the lack of support or the size of the court.

“The Simonne-Mathieu is not that big for me, so it was comfortable for me,” Andreeva said confidently after the win. “I felt like [I would] in another court. Of course I’m prepared for the audience, maybe 10 percent of the audience, to be for me and 90 percent for her, so I just tried to keep calm and just focus on my game.”

With the win, Andreeva became the youngest woman to advance to the third round of the French Open since 2005 – two years before she was born. Gauff reached the same round at Roland Garros for the first time as a 17-year-old and made it to the quarterfinals that year.

Almost certainly when they play on one of the big show courts again on Saturday, both players will have to be at their best to secure victory. Gauff said she would work with her team to come up with a strategy. And Andreeva will need all her confidence and momentum to win the biggest game of her life yet. On Thursday, she seemed focused on doing just that.

“For now, my goal is to win match by match, to win the next match,” Andreeva said. “Then if I win this game, to win the next game again. That’s all. Just to win game after game.”