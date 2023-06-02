India defeated Pakistan to win the Junior Men’s Asia Cup Hockey





India’s junior men’s field hockey team maintained its continental supremacy by beating Pakistan 2-1 to win the Asia Cup for the fourth time on Thursday night. Angad Bir Singh (13th minute) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20th) scored for India, while Pakistan pulled one back through Abdul Basharat (37th). This was India’s fourth title, having previously won the tournament in 2004, 2008 and 2015. Pakistan has won the tournament in 1987, 1992 and 1996. India remained undefeated throughout the tournament, including qualifying for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup, which will be held in Malaysia in December this year. The Hockey India Executive Board praised the team’s performance and announced a cash award of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh each for the support staff. Editors’ Picks 2 Related India went on the attack from the first minute as they earned a penalty corner on their first move. Sudeep Chirmako came in from the left wing and found the feet of an opposing defender, but the ensuing chance was not converted. India missed another chance to convert a penalty corner in the sixth minute when Sunit Lakra’s drag-flick was saved by the Pakistan goalkeeper. However, India took the lead in the 12th minute when Angad tapped in from close range after Araijeet’s shot was deflected. Araijeet, one of India’s leading up and coming talents, doubled the lead seven minutes later. He got a pitch into the center of the batting circle and controlled the pass before turning and hitting the ball into the back of the net. India found plenty of space in Pakistan’s defensive third, but failed to complete their chances and maintained a 2-0 lead at half-time. Pakistan raised the bar after the breather and Abdul cut the deficit in half in the 37th minute as Abdul Shahid set it up with a perfect assist. In the last quarter, Pakistan launched a wave of attacks and conceded at least three penalty corners in quick succession. In the 50th minute, Indian keeper Mohith Shashikumar made a diving save when Arbaz Ayaz tried to deflect a penalty corner from the left of the Indian goal. They got another penalty corner, but Nadeem Khan’s attempt was wide. The Indians managed to hold their fortress and win a memorable victory. Sweet victory India wins a hard-fought encounter against nemesis Pakistan in the final of the 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 #GoldToIndianColts#GloryToIndianColts pic.twitter.com/LYcGHypdcW – Ice Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2023 Speaking of the thrilling final, Indian team captain Uttam Singh, who was named Player of the Match, said: “After drawing 1-1 in the round-robin phase, we were very aware of the areas where we were doing well. beat Pakistan. It was quite a nervous final. The team had never played in front of such a large crowd, but I think creating early goals helped us control the game.” India coach CR Kumar said the win was a good team effort: “It came down to taking advantage of our opportunities. While I think we could have scored a few more goals, there is a lot of pressure when you go against a big opponent like Pakistan But I am very happy with the way the players managed their emotions and reached their potential.”

