Three pilots named to WCC All-Academic Team for Rowing





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. The Portland Pilots on Thursday named three rowers to the 2023 WCC All-Academic Team: Colleen Cushing, Olivia Zilavy Pailthorp and Maddie Olson. The Pilots also had nine people earning honorable mentions, including Dawon Lee, Mia Kilmister, Natalie Baier, Lauren Poehlmann, Rachel Mann, Clarissa Gutierrez, Lexi Turner, Kate Fuestel, and Lexa Wendl. To qualify for the WCC All-Academic Team, a rower must participate in at least 50% of a team’s completed competitions, have at least sophomore athletic and academic standing with one year of residency at the nominating institution, and a minimum of 3, 20 cumulative. GPA. Cushing makes her first WCC All-Academic Team as a pilot after competing in every race this year with the first boat of varsity eight. She was part of the crew that won WCC crew of the month in March, as well as part of the varsity eight-boat that took a victory at the Husky Open and wins Seattle U and Saint Mary’s at their home event in Vancouver Lake. She was part of the All-WCC Preseason Team and made the All-WCC Team for the first time this year. Zilavy Pailthorp was also a crucial part of the Pilots. She helped lead the pilots to two wins this year and was also part of the crew that advanced to the Grand Finals of the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships this year. Olson was the last driver on the team this year, for the second year in a row. Olson, a team captain for the Pilots, has been on the All-WCC Team each of the past three seasons and was on the All-WCC Preseason Team earlier this year. Olson batted for the Pilots’ first varsity eight in every race this year. The pilots recently placed fourth at the WCC championships at Lake Natoma in Sacramento, California, setting several program records during the races. The varsity eight finished third in the race, while the varsity four and second varsity eight finished fourth. Below is the full WCC All-Academic Team and those who earned an honorable mention. 2023 WCC Rowing All-Academic Team Clare Bretschneider, Gonzaga

Caitlin Burns, San Diego

Emily Cary, San Diego

Hannah Cooney, Gonzaga

Colleen Cushing, Portland Grace Dojan, Gonzaga

Grace Frechette, Creighton

Poppy Frost, LMU

Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, Gonzaga

Emma Johnson, Creighton

Maddie Olson, Portland

Olivia Zilavy Pailthorp, Portland Christina Palazzo, LMU

Clara Rasmussen, San Diego

Genevie Rovetti, San Diego

Perrine Sarraute, Gonzaga

Katie Sierhuis, Gonzaga Honorable Mention 2023 Creighton Sophia Aguirre

Ava Edison

Get honor

Isabella Fier

Grace Hartigan

Sydney Hiatt

Jacques Holdren

Maddy King

Maeve Lee

Rebecca Meyer

Nini Ricki

Bridget Bison

Ivy Williams

Wendy Wilson

Clare Winter Gonzaga Ella Beck

Samantha Claiborne

What Elsenbast

Olivia Festier

Serena Foster

Reagan Garcia

Kale Gray

Grace Hare

Sailor Hawes

Kailee Jackson

Molly Monson

Cassidy Parr

Colleen Weber

Stephanie Westlund LMU Maeve County

in Georgia Guyana

Kiki Zamost Portland Natalie Baier

Kate Fuelel

Clarissa Gutierrez

Mia Kilmister

David Lee

Rachel Mann

Lauren Poehlman

Lexi Turner

Lexa Wendl Saint Mary Madison Ciccolella

Daniel Concion

Emily Ferbert

Believe Firelight

Ella Heather

Lauren Hinton

Ka’Nayah Landers-Daniels

Emma Scanlan

Hathaway Scarpin

Madison Sciba

Alyssa Teague

Olivia Watson San Diego Michaela Baker

Grace Conklin

Reese dunn

Bella Gulbranson

Bella Kolander

Grace Kramer

Emma McIntyre

Claire Mormon

Ali O’Dea

Addie Peebles

Sofia Ritter Pleitzez

Jayden Soukoulis

Emma Zavala Santa Clara Paola happy

Andrea Margaret

Ana Martinez

Brianna McDaniel

Maeve Salman

Grace Wyatt

