Three pilots named to WCC All-Academic Team for Rowing
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. The Portland Pilots on Thursday named three rowers to the 2023 WCC All-Academic Team: Colleen Cushing, Olivia Zilavy Pailthorp and Maddie Olson. The Pilots also had nine people earning honorable mentions, including Dawon Lee, Mia Kilmister, Natalie Baier, Lauren Poehlmann, Rachel Mann, Clarissa Gutierrez, Lexi Turner, Kate Fuestel, and Lexa Wendl.
To qualify for the WCC All-Academic Team, a rower must participate in at least 50% of a team’s completed competitions, have at least sophomore athletic and academic standing with one year of residency at the nominating institution, and a minimum of 3, 20 cumulative. GPA.
Cushing makes her first WCC All-Academic Team as a pilot after competing in every race this year with the first boat of varsity eight. She was part of the crew that won WCC crew of the month in March, as well as part of the varsity eight-boat that took a victory at the Husky Open and wins Seattle U and Saint Mary’s at their home event in Vancouver Lake. She was part of the All-WCC Preseason Team and made the All-WCC Team for the first time this year.
Zilavy Pailthorp was also a crucial part of the Pilots. She helped lead the pilots to two wins this year and was also part of the crew that advanced to the Grand Finals of the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships this year.
Olson was the last driver on the team this year, for the second year in a row. Olson, a team captain for the Pilots, has been on the All-WCC Team each of the past three seasons and was on the All-WCC Preseason Team earlier this year. Olson batted for the Pilots’ first varsity eight in every race this year.
The pilots recently placed fourth at the WCC championships at Lake Natoma in Sacramento, California, setting several program records during the races. The varsity eight finished third in the race, while the varsity four and second varsity eight finished fourth.
Below is the full WCC All-Academic Team and those who earned an honorable mention.
2023 WCC Rowing All-Academic Team
Clare Bretschneider, Gonzaga
Caitlin Burns, San Diego
Emily Cary, San Diego
Hannah Cooney, Gonzaga
Colleen Cushing, Portland
Grace Dojan, Gonzaga
Grace Frechette, Creighton
Poppy Frost, LMU
Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, Gonzaga
Emma Johnson, Creighton
Maddie Olson, Portland
Olivia Zilavy Pailthorp, Portland
Christina Palazzo, LMU
Clara Rasmussen, San Diego
Genevie Rovetti, San Diego
Perrine Sarraute, Gonzaga
Katie Sierhuis, Gonzaga
Honorable Mention 2023
Creighton
Sophia Aguirre
Ava Edison
Get honor
Isabella Fier
Grace Hartigan
Sydney Hiatt
Jacques Holdren
Maddy King
Maeve Lee
Rebecca Meyer
Nini Ricki
Bridget Bison
Ivy Williams
Wendy Wilson
Clare Winter
Gonzaga
Ella Beck
Samantha Claiborne
What Elsenbast
Olivia Festier
Serena Foster
Reagan Garcia
Kale Gray
Grace Hare
Sailor Hawes
Kailee Jackson
Molly Monson
Cassidy Parr
Colleen Weber
Stephanie Westlund
LMU
Maeve County
in Georgia Guyana
Kiki Zamost
Portland
Natalie Baier
Kate Fuelel
Clarissa Gutierrez
Mia Kilmister
David Lee
Rachel Mann
Lauren Poehlman
Lexi Turner
Lexa Wendl
Saint Mary
Madison Ciccolella
Daniel Concion
Emily Ferbert
Believe Firelight
Ella Heather
Lauren Hinton
Ka’Nayah Landers-Daniels
Emma Scanlan
Hathaway Scarpin
Madison Sciba
Alyssa Teague
Olivia Watson
San Diego
Michaela Baker
Grace Conklin
Reese dunn
Bella Gulbranson
Bella Kolander
Grace Kramer
Emma McIntyre
Claire Mormon
Ali O’Dea
Addie Peebles
Sofia Ritter Pleitzez
Jayden Soukoulis
Emma Zavala
Santa Clara
Paola happy
Andrea Margaret
Ana Martinez
Brianna McDaniel
Maeve Salman
Grace Wyatt
