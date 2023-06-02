CovCath’s unlikely comeback in doubles earns Colonel’s first team the state tennis championship

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

NICOLASVILLE They had already lost the first set 6-2 and trailed 5-1 in the second. Lost one more game and it would be all she wrote.

One more lost game and Covington Catholic would still not have its first-ever state team championship and Northern Kentucky would still not have a boys’ doubles champion since preparing for it in 1949.

And then it happened. The CovCath team of sophomores Alex Yeager And Kaleigh Christensen never lost again, not even to a Greenwood team led by Mr. tennis from Kentucky, Dylan Dethridge with his partner Garry Zheng.

No game. Not in the split-set super-tiebreaker used to decide state tournament matches, where the first to 10 points with a two-point lead is the winner.

And yes, that team was the CovCath Colonels after they roared back to win six games in a row and the second set on Thursday.

And then took the tiebreaker 10-7 after jumping to a 9-3 lead over a deflated Greenwood team and crowd who clearly didn’t know what hit him.

Not that the CovCath colonels could tell them. They weren’t quite sure how they managed to do this.

Coach Al Hertsenberg said all he was trying to do was refocus their energy from negative to positive. He has been doing this for 33 years and finished second three times. And has great assistants to do the practical work.

So when he went to court, he just tried to shake the tree, he said.

His job is to keep the train on track. Our boys have all the tools, he said, but they are sophomores.

Grandparent CovCath and Mr. Tennis from Northern Kentucky Kevin Molony exclaimed, “There is no clock in tennis. Just take it point by point.

Though the Colonel duo couldn’t hear him over the noise of the anticipating Greenwood fans, they agreed in a strangely optimistic way.

Time was definitely on our side, Christensen said. It was basically all they had.

We slowed down there, he said. And then he did something else. He listened to his partner, the boy he’s been playing with since second grade.

Alex kept saying Stay with me, stay with these returns, keep fighting.”

And they did. Point after point. The energy refocused, their attitudes changed. From back to their heels to their toes.

Your energy comes from your feet, says Al. And from a CovCath student group that finally had something to cheer about.

That was definitely a factor, Kalei said of fan support switching from green to blue as quickly as their games.

If only they could get to the tiebreaker. And as they managed to finish one game after another, winning four in a row to tie the score at 5 and then winning the next two for split sets, there they were.

We like tiebreaks, Alex said while quoting Coach Al.

They just had to get there. You saw us there, Kalei said, about their reaction to winning the second set. You’d think they’d already won it.

As it turned out, they had won the first three tiebreaker points, then nine of the first 12 for a 9-3 lead. Another one.

OK, it took four more to get there, but after Yeager dropped an irreversible chop-volley just over the net after Kalei mishit his second serve, the Colonels had somehow bounced back.

It wasn’t exactly how we planned it, Kalei said. But take it.

With a spirit that won’t die, the CovCath fight song opens. Never more than right now at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville.

You can’t even dream of such a thing, Kalei said, but you can hope.

Colonels fans can only hope that things get better from here. All athletes who scored points with basketball playing singles star Brady Husseina junior who makes it to the semifinals on his recovering ankle returns.

We’re just getting started, Coach Al said. Just another one of the many times when his philosophy was on the money.

You don’t have to win all the points. All you have to do is score the last point, he said in this game. Not the first, but by many points, Greenwood would have been ahead after winning 11 of the first 14 games.

Just go to where you can win that last point.

That’s what the colonels did.

In one way or another.

Covington Latins placed at the top Sarah Watanabe made the girls’ singles final on Saturday before falling to Sacred Hearts Eli Hammond6-4, 6-3, as the Louisville school won its fifth straight team title.

