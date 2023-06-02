Hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter invades Curaçao, Barkley and Manning play golf, and Donald Trump hits an absolute rocket – OutKick

10U house ball report – Game 8

I told them flat out that the teams are getting better and if we don’t get better we will be beaten. And then we got smoked by a team that was winless.

The final: 15-7.

It was total domination in all facets of baseball. The other team smoked the ball. Our outfielders played about the furthest they’d played all season from the infield and rockets were still going overhead. I think we were three points behind in the 5th and we had a chance with our last at bats. Then their big hitter crushed a ball down the right field line and that was all she wrote. It was a two-run triple and the fans were on their way to their cars.

The best we could do was seven runs in our half of the 5th inning.

Ball game.

The record stands at 5-3 and I am officially on vacation from the 10U team. I handed over the equipment, the book, the balls to the assistant coach and now I’m in golf mode.

Holiday season:

I warned that the children’s vacations would begin after Memorial Day and that some of the younger children would have to stand up. Then two of our best players were out last night and the younger guys didn’t step up. Nightmare fuel.

Dad ball report:

We had another error running on base in the beginning and I’m starting to think maybe it’s time to make a wristband that says, ‘2 outs = RUN ON CONTACT! DON’T GO BACK TO BASIC THINKING YOU HAVE TO TAG UP.”

What’s with the lack of energy?

Have my fellow 9-10 AM coaches noticed how one game will get the kids energized and the next game the whole team will act like they’ve been zapped? Two of our losses were to a team of walking zombies. Not even the Double Bubble gum had any effect on them.

Travel ball team that played 5 games on Memorial Day

Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI writes:

Those parents and coaches who allowed 8 year olds to play 5 baseball games on a Monday should go to jail for child abuse not celebrated. 5 games x 2 hours == 10 hours of baseball for the kids. On Remembrance Day. That’s crazy. I’m pretty sure they probably didn’t have 5 catchers and 10+ pitchers. Wonder how many of them could go to church on Sunday?

Travel ball hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

Our team wasn’t good enough to win that many games when they were 8, but our boys definitely played 4 games on a Sunday more than once and probably played 5 at one time. Starting with the game at 8 in the morning and reaching the championship game at 8 p.m. is a brutal day. And heck yeah it’s stupid. It’s not good for anyone. In my opinion, travel ball tournaments should play double headers on Saturday and Sunday, and that’s it.

Fortunately, the high school travel ball is a little healthier. They usually play one game a day. Sometimes they play two in a day, but no more than that.

Cord M writes:

My 3 boys 29, 26, 22 all played All Stars/Travel baseball in Atlanta. They started playing when they were 7 years old. I have coached the younger children for many years and have enjoyed reading your recent experiences.

I can remember playing 5 games several times in a day. It was brutal, especially the Florida tournaments in July. Most of the time we ran out of pitching, but the worst is ever when we had delays due to rain or postponed games in a tournament. We were supposed to play back-to-back games and if I remember correctly, a couple of games that didn’t end until way past 11pm.

Kind of ridiculous for a 7 or 8 year old, but they didn’t seem to mind as much as the coaches or parents who needed a cold beer after a long day at the park. I’ve spent enough money in 10 years on gear and travel to partially fund my retirement, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in gold. Met some great people and made friends for life along the way AND got to see some places I never would have seen.

Playing football at Ohio Northern University has some advantages

My Put-In-Bay 2-Club Invitational partner Tim G. writes:

We just returned from a 7 night, 9 day trip across Italy with our Ohio Northern University football team. We spent four days in Rome, including joint training with the Roma Grizzlies and an exhibition game against an all-star team from the Federazione Italiana Di American Football on Sunday.

The Polar Bears scored on all 10 offensive possessions and added a pick-6 and a safety on a bad punt snap to earn a 79-0 victory.

ONU is now 6-0 in international competition since 2007 with wins in Germany (2007), Italy (2010), Ireland (2013), Italy (2016) and Germany (2019) ahead of Sunday’s victory.

In Rome, the group of 107 players, coaches, administrators, parents, family and friends saw the historic sights of the Colosseum, Vatican City, Forum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, among others.

Ohio Northern then headed south to the Amalfi Coast for two days before returning to Rome for the day before flying home on Thursday.

By the way, I got home and mowed (it’s Thursday, after all) before I crashed after being awake for over 26 straight hours. The lawn is starting to turn brown but was over seeded in places.

The IGs load no drama

JT writes:

Regarding Instagram embedding issues, I’ve had a much better outkick experience since moving from Chrome on Android to a browser called Opera. I suspect some of the background scripts don’t work in Opera and it really cleans up the site experience. If anyone is interested, it’s available on the Play Store.

We’ve had Patio SZN, Grill Wars, Garage Beers, Man Caves…now what?

I feel like there’s a new trend, but it’s still in its infancy and I just need to get it from readers leading the way as trendsetters. Is there a backyard game ready to explode? What’s new in the terrace game this season?

I need boots on the ground, reports on what you see in suburbia.

Are people now spending more time on their front patios with their neighbours?

I want to really dig into this topic over the next two weeks.

Email: [email protected]

HOAs

Heywood J writes:

I read your comment about HOAs and I think I found the man who lives in that house. He is the last comment in this thread.

Good luck to those readers who are looking to buy a home this summer and thought rates would drop a bit

Ouch.

Now we’re ready to go. The blood pumps. The sun shines. The weekend is here and it’s going to be like 91-92 today and tomorrow. Yes, the patio TV is going up and I plan on consuming the Memorial Tournament, the Stanley Cup Finals, and probably even some baseball.

Have a great weekend. We don’t get too much. Take full advantage.

Email: [email protected]

Numbers from:

Great comment from @ScottDaughterman: Teams playing a minimum of 10 Power 5 opponents in 2023: Big Ten 13 of 14

Big 12: 11 of 14

Pac-12: 10 of 12

ACC: 10 out of 15

SEC: 2 of 14 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 1, 2023

Things you submitted and things I like: