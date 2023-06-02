Quadri, Oshonaike fall in latest ITTF world ranking







NIGERIAN table tennis stars Aruna Quadri and Olufunke Oshonaike have dropped in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world ranking for May 2023. According to data published on the World Table Tennis (WTT) website, Quadri dropped from 12th to 16th place after collecting only 395 points in the month under review. However, the 2022 African champion retains first place in Africa. The 34-year-old racked up 350 points at the 2023 ITTF-Africa Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, and earned 45 points at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, where he finished in the round of 16. In the women’s category, the first woman to represent Nigeria at the Olympics in table tennis, Olufunke Oshonaike, also dropped two places from 145th to 147th in the rankings. Another Nigerian, Offiong Edem, dropped to 148th. Other Nigerians in the rankings include Taiwo Mati, who has moved up 16 places from 91st to 75th in the men’s category. Olajide Omotayo also moved eight points from 163 to 155, while Bode Abiodun moved 10 places from 167 to 157. Amadi Omeh moved up the rankings exponentially. He moved 207 places to 200th in the world rankings. Amadi won the WTTC 2024 West Africa Regional Qualifiers in Accra, Ghana, by 75 points. In the women’s race, Nigerian Fatimo Bello moved up three steps from 56th to 53rd. In the world rankings, the Chinese trio of Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqpositionsin and Ma Long respectively occupy the top three, while Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and China’s Swedish Liang Jingkun complete the top five. Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Yun-Ju from China, and Germany’s Dang Qiu and Truls Moregard from Sweden complete the list of the 10 best players in the world for men. In a related development Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborududu, who won a record-extending 13th African title with 68 kg at the African Championship in Tunisia, has been named Wrestler of the Month for May by World Wrestling.

