Bobcat Football is selling season tickets for 2023

6/2/2023 Montana State sets a milestone by selling out season tickets for the first time

BOZEMAN, Montana Bobcat Football hit a milestone Thursday when Montana State University announced it had sold out its season tickets for the 2023 season. Bobcat fans gobbled up 12,968 season tickets this spring, marking the first time in school history that they sold all available tickets. After accounting for student tickets and other obligations, a limited number of single game tickets remain that are not available as season tickets for MSU’s six home games. Single game tickets will open to those with Bobcat Club priority points on July 31 and to the general public on August 7. The Bobcats open the 2023 season with the annual Gold Rush Game against Utah Tech on Sept. 2, while Stetson (Military Appreciation) rounds out the non-conference home game on Sept. 16. on September 30, Cal Poly for Parent and Family Weekend on October 14, Northern Arizona on November 4 (Pack the Place in Pink/Ag Appreciation), and Eastern Washington on November 11 (Senior Day). Cat fans continue to pour through the turnstiles of Bobcat Stadium at a record pace. The program set records last season with a total of 158,416 fans and an average of 19,802 per game. Bobcat fans have kept pace with the success of the team it cheers for, with the schedule selling out 13 consecutive regular season home games as Montana State heads into 2023 with a 20-game home win. #GoCatsGo

