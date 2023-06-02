Sports
Five things you need to know about tennis star Carlos Alcaraz – NBC Boston
Carlos Alcaraz may only be 20 years old, but the No. 1 in the men’s world has all the tools to become one of the best tennis players.
At the end of the 2022 season, Alcaraz secyoured the Ton spot on the ATP rankings and has held its own in the 2023 season despite the new added pressure and expectations.
Not only is his game highly respected by fans all over the world, but his sportsmanship and maturity immediately garnered a lot of respect.
With the 2023 French Open underway, here are five things you should know about Carlos Alcaraz:
Carlos Alcaraz became the second youngest player to win a US Open men’s title
At the end of the 2022 US Open, everyone knew who Carlos Alcaraz was. The Spaniard became the second-youngest player to win a men’s US Open title at 19 years and 129 days.
He follows tennis legend Pete Sampras, who won the event in 1990 at the age of 19 years and 28 days.
Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest world No. 1 in the history of men’s tennis
After winning the 2022 US Open, Alcaraz became the new ATP No. 1, making him the youngest ever at 19 years and 214 days.
On his way to the top spot, Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open and won numerous titles, including the Rio Open, the Miami Open and the Barcelona Open.
Carlos Alcaraz increases his income with endorsement deals
When Alcaraz isn’t making big bucks on the tennis court, he’s making money from his various endorsement deals.
He is sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes and by Babolat for his rackets.
Alcaraz became a brand ambassador of Swiss luxury watch brand Rolex in January 2022.
He also collaborates with a dermo-cosmetics company called Isdin, a Spanish food company called ElPozo, and German automaker BMW.
Carlos Alcaraz is coached by tennis legend Juan Carlos Ferrero
Alcaraz and former professional tennis player and now coach Juan Carlos Ferrero have been working together for three years.
Ferrero helped the youngster reach the top 100 for the first time in 2021 and helped him win his first ATP tour title that same year.
In April 2022, Alcaraz dedicated his Miami Open semifinal victory to Ferrero’s father, who died suddenly during the tournament.
After the win, Alcaraz wrote on camera “This win is yours, Juanki.”
Ferrero from Spain is a former world No. 1 tennis player and the 2003 French Open winner. He was nicknamed “Mosquito” because of his remarkable speed and physical build.
Carlos Alcaraz idolizes Rafael Nadal
Until your idols become your rivals.
If you ask Alcaraz who he idolized growing up, it was his compatriot Rafael Nadal all along.
He said, “I want to be like Rafa,” because each of their games is more suited to clay.
At just 16 years old, Alcaraz spoke out about the comparisons the tennis world made with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.
“It’s not easy to be compared to Nadal, because both generations lose in the end. He’s an idol and there’s only one of him. I keep working hard to become a professional tennis player,” he said. Tennis world.
Alcaraz defeated Nadal on May 6, 2022 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open in three sets.
