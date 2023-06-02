Flyers make changes to hockey operations personnel





Flyers make changes to the hockey ops department originally appeared on NBC SportsPhiladelphia With a new president and general manager, the Flyers had to make some changes to their hockey operations staff. Changes were announced Friday, a day after a big month of June began for the Flyers. The club let go senior GM and player development advisor Mike O’Connell and player development coaches John Riley and Kjell Samuelsson. The Flyers also made significant promotions. Alyn McCauley was named assistant general manager, Riley Armstrong director of player development, and Nick Schultz assistant director of player development. McCauley previously served as the team’s director of player personnel, while Armstrong was an assistant coach at AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley and Schultz was a player development coach at the Flyers. “I am pleased to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley and Nick,” Flyers GM Danny Briere said in a statement from the team. “These three have been in the organization for a while, especially with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership needed to get our future assets to the NHL level.” O’Connell was hired by the Flyers in August 2021 when Chuck Fletcher was president of hockey ops and general manager. Fletcher was fired in March when Briere took over as GM under an interim status. Just over three weeks ago, the Flyers announced Keith Jones as the new president and Briere as the new full-time GM. The 56-year-old Riley had worked for the Flyers for the past 15 seasons, in both player development and amateur scouting. Samuelsson, a Flyers defenseman for parts of nine seasons, was a player development coach in the organization for the past 10 years. Prior to that role, the 64-year-old had been on the Phantoms’ coaching staff since 2000. Riley and Samuelsson often ran the Flyers’ development camps in the summer. McCauley will oversee pro-scouting efforts and lead the Flyers’ player staff and Lehigh Valley’s hockey ops staff. He played parts of nine seasons in the NHL and served the Flyers as a pro scout for over four seasons before being promoted to director of player personnel in February 2022. The 46-year-old joined the Kings’ organization in July 2017. He was on the Los Angeles scouting staff as the club won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. The 38-year-old Armstrong was named Assistant Coach of Phantoms in August 2021. He spent three seasons under Briere with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners. As a player, the forward amassed 404 career AHL games. He played a few games for the Sharks in 2008-09 and also had pro stints in Finland, Sweden, Russia and Germany. Schultz, 40, will work with Armstrong on prospect development. He was hired as a player development coach in June 2019. As a player, Schultz was fit for 1,069 NHL games between four teams. The role-oriented, team-first defenseman played his final three seasons for the Flyers from 2014 to 2017, appearing in 743 games with the Wild. Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

