Sports
MiracleFeet: The sports superstars who didn’t let clubfeet get in the way of their success
FOR many people, walking, standing and running are part of their daily routine. But for those born with a physical disability such as clubfoot, these routine tasks pose significant challenges.
Clubfoot causes one or both feet to turn inward and upward and can be incredibly painful and uncomfortable. It can also lead to lifelong disability if left untreated.
Recreational sports, let alone professional sports, can often feel like an impossibility for people born with clubfoot, but in fact many people are breaking through this stigma and showing that clubfoot need not stop anyone from pursuing a sporting passion.
In fact, many of the 2 million people treated for clubfoot (of the 9.8 million people alive today who were born with clubfoot) have overcome their physical limitations and have gone on to achieve remarkable success in their respective to play sports.
A recent success story of this kind revolves around Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who won the coveted Masters Tournament this year despite being born with a club foot.
At birth, Rahm’s right foot was turned 90 degrees inward and upside down. Treatment included realigning the bones in his little foot and wearing a cast throughout his early childhood to maintain the correction. This clearly posed challenges to his development and mobility, unlike that of other children his age.
After finding a passion for golf later in life, Rahm realized that he would never have the mobility in his ankle needed to become a professional golfer. However, instead of giving up on his passion, he modified his backswing and drove his swing with his hands and core strength. Now, Rahm is celebrating being a two-time Major Champion in the sport after winning the US Open in 2021 and the Masters in April 2023.
Professional footballer Steven Gerrard is another sports superstar who, many Brits are surprised to learn, was born with a club foot.
After receiving treatment for his condition as a child, Gerrard joined his hometown football team, Whiston Juniors, where he was noticed byLiverpoolscouts. He later went on to become captain of both the Liverpool Football Club and the England national team, making him one of English football’s most influential midfielders in the modern era.
At MiracleFeet we were fortunate to have the support of two GB athletes who have also overcome the barriers associated with clubfoot to achieve extraordinary achievements in their profession; our British Ambassadors, Jonathan Broom-Edwards and Aaron McKibbin.
Jonathan, from Colchester, was born with a bilateral club foot; however, this did not stop him from making the podium. After watching the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, Jonathan realized he could qualify as a parasport athlete and was soon classified as a T44 athlete in 2013. He went on to win silver at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and more recently took gold in Tokyo for the high jump. Awarded an MBE for his achievements in athletics in 2022, he is now training to defend his Paralympic title in Paris 2024.
Born in London, Aaron underwent years of corrective surgery for his clubfoot, starting when he was just one week old.
Growing up, he spent much of his spare time playing tennis before finding a passion for table tennis at school, where his coaches quickly realized his potential. After years of dedicated practice, Aaron earned bronze in men’s 6-8 team table tennis at the London 2012 Paralympics and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics, then again in Tokyo in 2021.
Currently, 2 million children live with the pain and stigma of untreated clubfoot, a condition that affects at least 1 in 700 worldwide. At MiracleFeet, our goal is to create universal access to treatment for this leading cause of physical disability.
By spotlighting these incredible stories and celebrating the achievements of those born with clubfoot, we can also help change attitudes towards disability and inspire others to achieve their dreams.
For more information, visit the MiracleFeet website: www.miraclefeet.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.charitytoday.co.uk/miraclefeet-the-sports-superstars-who-didnt-let-clubfoot-impede-their-success/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Parents Protest Pride Event at North Hollywood Elementary School – NBC Los Angeles
- MiracleFeet: The sports superstars who didn’t let clubfeet get in the way of their success
- Alaska Fashion Week announces 2023 ticket sales and designer roster
- Google’s bard fights back against ChatGPT-4 for best AI chatbot
- World wheat supply at risk of shock due to climate change, study warns
- GOP nominee indicted in Democratic target shooting
- Xi stresses building modern Chinese civilization
- CNN Boss Chris Licht Wanted Donald Trump’s Town Hall Audience To Be Extra Trumpy: Report
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress
- Armenian PM to attend Erdogan’s inauguration: Armenian government
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inaugurated by the President, the Kretek 2 Bridge strengthens the South Java Highway
- US debt ceiling deal narrowly passes Senate, averting catastrophic federal default | US debt ceiling