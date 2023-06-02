MiracleFeet: The sports superstars who didn’t let clubfeet get in the way of their success

FOR many people, walking, standing and running are part of their daily routine. But for those born with a physical disability such as clubfoot, these routine tasks pose significant challenges.

Clubfoot causes one or both feet to turn inward and upward and can be incredibly painful and uncomfortable. It can also lead to lifelong disability if left untreated.

Recreational sports, let alone professional sports, can often feel like an impossibility for people born with clubfoot, but in fact many people are breaking through this stigma and showing that clubfoot need not stop anyone from pursuing a sporting passion.

In fact, many of the 2 million people treated for clubfoot (of the 9.8 million people alive today who were born with clubfoot) have overcome their physical limitations and have gone on to achieve remarkable success in their respective to play sports.

A recent success story of this kind revolves around Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who won the coveted Masters Tournament this year despite being born with a club foot.

At birth, Rahm’s right foot was turned 90 degrees inward and upside down. Treatment included realigning the bones in his little foot and wearing a cast throughout his early childhood to maintain the correction. This clearly posed challenges to his development and mobility, unlike that of other children his age.

After finding a passion for golf later in life, Rahm realized that he would never have the mobility in his ankle needed to become a professional golfer. However, instead of giving up on his passion, he modified his backswing and drove his swing with his hands and core strength. Now, Rahm is celebrating being a two-time Major Champion in the sport after winning the US Open in 2021 and the Masters in April 2023.

Professional footballer Steven Gerrard is another sports superstar who, many Brits are surprised to learn, was born with a club foot.

After receiving treatment for his condition as a child, Gerrard joined his hometown football team, Whiston Juniors, where he was noticed byLiverpoolscouts. He later went on to become captain of both the Liverpool Football Club and the England national team, making him one of English football’s most influential midfielders in the modern era.

At MiracleFeet we were fortunate to have the support of two GB athletes who have also overcome the barriers associated with clubfoot to achieve extraordinary achievements in their profession; our British Ambassadors, Jonathan Broom-Edwards and Aaron McKibbin.

Jonathan, from Colchester, was born with a bilateral club foot; however, this did not stop him from making the podium. After watching the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, Jonathan realized he could qualify as a parasport athlete and was soon classified as a T44 athlete in 2013. He went on to win silver at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and more recently took gold in Tokyo for the high jump. Awarded an MBE for his achievements in athletics in 2022, he is now training to defend his Paralympic title in Paris 2024.

Born in London, Aaron underwent years of corrective surgery for his clubfoot, starting when he was just one week old.

Growing up, he spent much of his spare time playing tennis before finding a passion for table tennis at school, where his coaches quickly realized his potential. After years of dedicated practice, Aaron earned bronze in men’s 6-8 team table tennis at the London 2012 Paralympics and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics, then again in Tokyo in 2021.

Currently, 2 million children live with the pain and stigma of untreated clubfoot, a condition that affects at least 1 in 700 worldwide. At MiracleFeet, our goal is to create universal access to treatment for this leading cause of physical disability.

By spotlighting these incredible stories and celebrating the achievements of those born with clubfoot, we can also help change attitudes towards disability and inspire others to achieve their dreams.

For more information, visit the MiracleFeet website: www.miraclefeet.org.