LSU Senior Ingrid Lindblad Finalist for Golf’s Honda Award – LSU





BATON ROUGE LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad, who finished T5 in the most recent NCAA Championships, is one of four finalists for the Class of 2023 Honda Sports Award for Golf, as announced by Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. Joining Lindblad are Jenny Bae of Georgia, Julia Ramirez of Mississippi and Stanford’s Rose Zhang. Presented annually for 47 years by the CWSA to the best female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, the Honda Sport Award recognizes the best of the best in collegiate athletics. The winner of the sports award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup, which will be awarded during the live broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards hosted by Honda on CBS Sports Network on June 26 at 7 p.m. . :30 a.m. CT. The golf finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The winner of the Honda Sport Award for golf will be announced later this week following a vote by administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has one vote. Lindblad is a two-time Honda Award finalist for golf (2023, 2022). The senior from Halmstad, Sweden, is a four-time ANNIKA Award finalist and a four-time WGCA First Team All-American. She is the first golfer in the program’s history to earn first-team honors four years in a row. She finished the season second in Golfstat with an adjusted scoring average of 70.31. Lindblad added two tournament wins during the 2022-23 season to bring her LSU record career total individual wins to 11. Entering its 47th year, the CWSA has honored the nation’s top female NCAA athletes for their superior athletic ability, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since the partnership began in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the award winners’ and nominees’ universities to support women’s athletic programs. About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility For more than 60 years, Honda has been committed to making a positive contribution to the communities where its employees live and work in the US. Honda’s mission is to create products and services that improve people’s lives while conducting business in a sustainable manner and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace. That’s why Honda believes in helping people achieve their life potential through its focus on education, the environment, mobility, road safety and community. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

