Sports
Outside the box locations for the Texas A&M vs. Texas in 2024
Even with the SEC moving to an eight-game conference schedule, it appears that the Aggies and Longhorns will indeed resume their football rivalry in 2024. But one thing that still seems to be up for debate is where that match will be played. Texas A&M Athletic Director insists the first game will be played in College Station, but his Texas counterpart, Chris Del Conte, doesn’t share that sentiment.
Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork reiterates that if Texas becomes a permanent rival or if the two play as SEC teams, the first game will be in College Station.
Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) May 31, 2023
Texas AD Chris Del Conte reiterated Texas’ support for a nine-game SEC schedule, but also said (again) that the location of the resumption of the A&M/Texas rivalry has not yet been determined.
David Ubben (@davidubben) May 31, 2023
Chances are this will eventually be decided by the SEC, but what if the two schools refuse to budge? If we are really deadlocked and neither team accepts to play the 2024 football game on the other’s home field, we may be forced to get creative to find a place to play.
Now we all hate the normal neutral site matchups in soulless venues, so let’s assume AT&T Stadium in Arlington, NRG Stadium in Houston, and The Alamodome in San Antonio are off the table. Knowing this, here are some out-of-the-box options where the rivalry between A&M and Texas can be renewed.
(Houston, Texas)
If it’s good enough for super bowl VIII, it’s good enough for A&M/Texas. The 70,000-seat venue has ample capacity, an economical location, and with no luxury suites or retractable roof, is more likely to retain some semblance of a true college football atmosphere than the traditional neutral venues. And hey, it would actually be full at some point.
(Fort Worth, Texas)
Imagine putting over 180,000 Aggies and Longhorns into TMS to rekindle this rivalry. The chase scene alone would be unlike anything college football has ever seen. Admittedly, the viewing experience for all those fans would be horrific, but it would certainly be a spectacle.
(Yellow, Texas)
Cadillac Ranch is an iconic Lone Star State backdrop to our most prominent college football rivalry. It also has enough space for temporary seating for a large number of fans, and is very accessible just off I-40. Smile if you must, but it ticks a lot of boxes.
(Prague, Czech Republic)
This venue, which is able to fit nine football fields, no longer hosts competitive sporting events, only concerts. But if there’s one game worth reviving this place for sports, it’s the Aggies and Longhorns. The Great Strahov stadium only has a capacity of 56,000 seats, but if you add standing room on the pitches that are not in use, it can hold OVER 200,000 spectators. While it’s certainly not conveniently located to College Station or Austin, Prague is one of the world’s great cities, so it would make a great excuse for a European vacation with some Aggie football in between. Traveling Aggies.
(Brewster County, Texas)
Sure, you should bring in the teams/equipment by boat. Of course you have to divert the Rio Grande River and disturb many native animals. But the setting is as Texas as it gets, and imagine the aerial views of the teams taking the field as fans watch from all the different canyons above. iconic. Be sure to bring your binoculars.
(Corpus Christi, Texas)
Is the cockpit wide enough for a football field? Not really, but then this list is called out of the box for a reason. I’m sure there are ways to safely expand the cockpit temporarily. This is arguably the most limited attendance to date, with really only enough room for the respective teams and staffs, but if you get the chance to say you’ve played a football game on an aircraft carrier, you’re not saying no.
(Bristol, CT)
Look, we all know that ESPN is the one driving all these decisions anyway, so why not just embrace the chaos? Heck they already painted the lines in their courtyard. Granted, it’s a fraction of the size of a regulation football field, but heavily arming college football to do what best suits their own needs is kind of ESPN’s thing.
Somewhere in central Texas
In the first season of Friday Night Lights, there is an episode where a train derailment/chemical spill near Dillion High School makes the teams too dangerous to host a game. Instead of letting the opposing team claim home field advantage, they work tirelessly to make a soccer field in a local farm meadow. There’s no shortage of farmland between College Station and Austin, and a tribute to the TV series that coined the term Texas Forever seems like a fitting way to resume this rivalry.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodbullhunting.com/2023/6/2/23746676/outside-the-box-locations-for-the-2024-texas-a-m-aggies-vs-texas-longhorns-football-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SUVs and luxury cars owned by Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
- Outside the box locations for the Texas A&M vs. Texas in 2024
- Michigan Fashion Week is on trend
- Beijing likely to continue to be a preferred destination for foreign capital
- ‘Very dangerous’: Retired general reacts to recording of Trump discussing classified documents
- Classified documents case against Trump looks even stronger now
- Pashinian of Armenia to attend President Erdoan’s inauguration
- Cawe-cawenya Jokowi Symbol of Democratic Deviance – PEEL MERDEKA
- Sydney Sweeney ‘navigates everyday stardom’ | Entertainment
- We already know what you’ll say about the rumored Google Chat logo
- The teenagers were arrested for stealing and eating the swan
- A simpler hysterectomy may improve quality of life for some women with cervical cancer, study finds