Outside the box locations for the Texas A&M vs. Texas in 2024

Even with the SEC moving to an eight-game conference schedule, it appears that the Aggies and Longhorns will indeed resume their football rivalry in 2024. But one thing that still seems to be up for debate is where that match will be played. Texas A&M Athletic Director insists the first game will be played in College Station, but his Texas counterpart, Chris Del Conte, doesn’t share that sentiment.

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork reiterates that if Texas becomes a permanent rival or if the two play as SEC teams, the first game will be in College Station. Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) May 31, 2023

Texas AD Chris Del Conte reiterated Texas’ support for a nine-game SEC schedule, but also said (again) that the location of the resumption of the A&M/Texas rivalry has not yet been determined. David Ubben (@davidubben) May 31, 2023

Chances are this will eventually be decided by the SEC, but what if the two schools refuse to budge? If we are really deadlocked and neither team accepts to play the 2024 football game on the other’s home field, we may be forced to get creative to find a place to play.

Now we all hate the normal neutral site matchups in soulless venues, so let’s assume AT&T Stadium in Arlington, NRG Stadium in Houston, and The Alamodome in San Antonio are off the table. Knowing this, here are some out-of-the-box options where the rivalry between A&M and Texas can be renewed.

(Houston, Texas)

If it’s good enough for super bowl VIII, it’s good enough for A&M/Texas. The 70,000-seat venue has ample capacity, an economical location, and with no luxury suites or retractable roof, is more likely to retain some semblance of a true college football atmosphere than the traditional neutral venues. And hey, it would actually be full at some point.

(Fort Worth, Texas)

Imagine putting over 180,000 Aggies and Longhorns into TMS to rekindle this rivalry. The chase scene alone would be unlike anything college football has ever seen. Admittedly, the viewing experience for all those fans would be horrific, but it would certainly be a spectacle.

(Yellow, Texas)

Cadillac Ranch is an iconic Lone Star State backdrop to our most prominent college football rivalry. It also has enough space for temporary seating for a large number of fans, and is very accessible just off I-40. Smile if you must, but it ticks a lot of boxes.

(Prague, Czech Republic)

This venue, which is able to fit nine football fields, no longer hosts competitive sporting events, only concerts. But if there’s one game worth reviving this place for sports, it’s the Aggies and Longhorns. The Great Strahov stadium only has a capacity of 56,000 seats, but if you add standing room on the pitches that are not in use, it can hold OVER 200,000 spectators. While it’s certainly not conveniently located to College Station or Austin, Prague is one of the world’s great cities, so it would make a great excuse for a European vacation with some Aggie football in between. Traveling Aggies.

(Brewster County, Texas)

Sure, you should bring in the teams/equipment by boat. Of course you have to divert the Rio Grande River and disturb many native animals. But the setting is as Texas as it gets, and imagine the aerial views of the teams taking the field as fans watch from all the different canyons above. iconic. Be sure to bring your binoculars.

(Corpus Christi, Texas)

Is the cockpit wide enough for a football field? Not really, but then this list is called out of the box for a reason. I’m sure there are ways to safely expand the cockpit temporarily. This is arguably the most limited attendance to date, with really only enough room for the respective teams and staffs, but if you get the chance to say you’ve played a football game on an aircraft carrier, you’re not saying no.

(Bristol, CT)

Look, we all know that ESPN is the one driving all these decisions anyway, so why not just embrace the chaos? Heck they already painted the lines in their courtyard. Granted, it’s a fraction of the size of a regulation football field, but heavily arming college football to do what best suits their own needs is kind of ESPN’s thing.

Somewhere in central Texas

In the first season of Friday Night Lights, there is an episode where a train derailment/chemical spill near Dillion High School makes the teams too dangerous to host a game. Instead of letting the opposing team claim home field advantage, they work tirelessly to make a soccer field in a local farm meadow. There’s no shortage of farmland between College Station and Austin, and a tribute to the TV series that coined the term Texas Forever seems like a fitting way to resume this rivalry.