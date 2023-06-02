Mira Mikati and Javier Calleja launch new collaboration





Another drop is on the horizon, the result of the collaboration between London-based, Lebanese designer Mira Mikati and Spanish sensation Javier Calleja. Inspired by Calleja’s iconic wide-eyed characters, the limited-edition capsule collection seamlessly blends Mikati’s love of vibrant color with Calleja’s unique artistic philosophy. Originally from Malaga, Calleja is known for his ability to captivate audiences through skillful drawings, sculptures and installations that play with scale and perspective. However, it is his endearing, wide-eyed boy characters who steal the show and become the heart and soul of his art – a signature touch that effortlessly evokes emotion and puts a smile on your face. Calleja’s creations embody resilience and convey the idea that even in the darkest of times, a glimmer of hope remains. Meanwhile, Mira Mikati is celebrated for her vibrant aesthetic and successful collaborations, having previously collaborated with renowned artists such as KAWS, Gabriel to Noah And Mr. Notably, she also formed a remarkable partnership with Hublot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Now, Mikati once again joins forces with Calleja, building on the incredible success of their first collaboration that left fashion lovers wanting more. Together they present a collection that seamlessly merges the worlds of art and fashion. This upcoming collection showcases a careful fusion of Mikati’s vibrant colors and Calleja’s iconic wide-eyed characters. It features an array of carefully crafted pieces, including embroidered bombers, paneled knit trench coats, printed hooded ponchos and classic shirts adorned with intricate embroidery. These offers only give a glimpse of what awaits you. Calleja’s characters come to life through the skilful use of artisanal knitting and textile printing techniques. Mikati’s design sensibility beautifully complements Calleja’s artwork, resulting in a harmonious blend of softness, craftsmanship and vibrant flair. The collection exudes calm and playfulness, accentuated by a palette of pastel shades and a relentless attention to detail. However, the collaboration goes beyond clothing alone; it includes a range of eye-catching accessories. From crochet cushions and key chains to colorful socks, basketballs, a table tennis bat set and a game table, the collection offers plenty of possibilities. To add an extra touch of whimsy, the collection also includes collectible miniature crochet figurines. The second collaboration of Mira Mikati x Javier Calleja will be released on June 5, with prices ranging from $100 to $5465 USD. Check out some of the tempting offers in the gallery above and subscribe for premium access via Mira Mikati’s website. In other fashion news, Stella McCartney taps stylists Mina Galan and Morena Salas for Pride.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebae.com/2023/6/mira-mikati-javier-calleja-second-collaboration-launch-details The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos