Cleaton earns State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award





Southern Illinois men’s golf senior, Tom Cleaton was named a recipient of the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award for the 2023 spring season by MVC Commissioner, Jeff Jackson. Cleaton has been a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for four years and a role model in the community: helping raise donations for Saluki Athletics’ annual Coats for Kids campaign, volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale & Carbondale Public Library, and visiting veterans at Marion VA Hospital. “I am so proud of Tom for earning this amazing award for his efforts on the golf course, in the classroom and in the community,” said SIU Director of Golf Justin Fetcho. “While we always strive to bring home championships, we also focus on making sure our student-athletes here are well-rounded. Tom is very deserving of this award for his work that went above and beyond. Cleaton’s academic highlights include joining the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team four times (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), earning the Golf Coaches Association of America All-American Scholar award (2020-21), SIU Dean’s List won five consecutive years, MVC President’s Council Academic Award recipient (2021-22), the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence award (2020-21), and MVC Honor Roll recipient (2028-19 , 2019-20). “If you look at the culture of our program, this is what we’re trying to embody,” Fetcho added. “We want to be the best on the course, we want to be the best in the class, and we want to be the best at giving back. Having our student-athletes well-rounded and focusing on things bigger than golf ultimately helps them grow as both people and golfers. Tom has been an amazing leader in all of these areas. As a coach, I am so honored that one of our players is recognized by our top-level conference for their total body of work.” The Missouri Valley Conference created the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, demonstrate good citizenship through sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport during the season of recognition. Spring 2023 Honorary Winners Grace Litzinger | Belmont (women’s track and field)

John Stillman | Bradley (golf men’s)

Mackenzie Hupke | Drake (softball)

Hannah Kap | Evansville (softball)

Dee Dee Caskey | UIC (softball)

Emma Olson | State of Illinois (softball)

Lane Miller | State of Indiana (baseball)

Manuela Ngo Tonye Nyemeck | State of Missouri (women’s track)

Lindsey Caroll | Murray State (softball)

David Holesinger | Northern Iowa (Men’s Track & Field)

Tom Cleaton | Southern Illinois (men’s golf)

Caleb VanArragon | Valparaiso (Men’s Golf) Stay social Follow the team on Twitter for the latest on Southern Illinois Men’s Golf (@SIU_MGolf), Instagram (@SIU_MGolf), and like the team’s official Facebook page (SalukiMGolf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2023/6/2/mens-golf-cleaton-earns-state-farm-mvc-good-neighbor-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos