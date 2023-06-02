Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes minority owner of pro cricket team

Kayvon Thibodeaux says he has always thought outside the box.

He attributes the origin of his curiosity to the creativity and unorthodox mindset of his father Angelo in the construction industry who grew up in South Central Los Angeles.

I watched him build houses, I watched him fix things, and I think for him he understood that nothing was really broken, Thibodeaux, 22, the Giants pass rusher, told the Daily News on the phone Thursday. There is a way to fix it.

The story of how Thibodeaux became a minority shareholder and equity partner in a professional New York-based cricket team, the New York Warriors, is not about fixing something that isn’t right.

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (l.) became a minority owner of the New York Warriors USA Masters T10 cricket team, in part because he believed in the vision of those at the forefront of the sport’s expansion, such as league owner Ritesh Patel.

But Friday’s launch of Thibodeaux’s involvement in this new six-team USA Masters T10 cricket league is about the Giants defenseman gravitating towards odds, approaching life a little differently than the next man and accepting a small fix, let’s call it, after a world famous game:

Reducing the playing time of cricket matches from five days to 90 minutes.

It’s more home runs, more entertainment, faster and shorter games, with a new format potentially placed at the Olympics in the next two years, said Cervando Tejeda, founder of Athletes Sports Management Inc. and a minority owner of the USA Masters T10. League.

Six seasons of popular and financial success in Abu Dhabi with this new format laid the foundation for global expansion. The U.S. league will hold its inaugural draft the second week of July and begin its inaugural season in mid-August. It will be broadcast internationally and the plan is to add two more teams in 2024.

The first six teams represent New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, North Carolina (Morrisville), Los Angeles and Houston. The games will be played in stadiums in Florida, North Carolina and Houston. And that is where Thibodeaux comes into play.

We want to cover the entire US. That’s why we want to include American athletes, said Ritesh Patel, majority owner of the US T10 league alongside billionaire founder Shaji Ul Mulk. So we started discussing this with Kayvon, and we see it: he’s one of the best in the NFL, but he’s got the best business brain, has a lot of good business ideas. He can take this to another level. So we recruited him as an equity partner.

Thibodeaux attended a Dallas T10 launch event in early May and spoke with Patel and New York Warriors majority owner Muhammad Kamran Awan. And Patel said Thibodeaux blew me away with what he envisioned, from teaching people about cricket to providing cricket commentary to other ideas that would promote growth.

A big part of my role is of course the money, but secondly the storytelling, said Thibodeaux. As an athlete in this new world of media, I understand how storytelling works in the new age, I understand how to connect with people and marketing is something I specialize in. So that’s definitely how I like my team and also the league itself.

The Giants and NFL football are still number one for Thibodeaux, but Tejeda said it’s realistic that when he has the time, Thibodeaux will be more present in this modern cricket league and this modern cricket team.

But I think what he’s doing as a team owner right now is just setting the standard for other athletes to say look, you don’t just have to own an NFL team or football team or NBA team, Tejeda said. There are other sports coming to the United States for you to own.

Thibodeaux has never played cricket and has so far only watched matches online. However, he likes the fast new format and the fact that it’s not difficult for the average person to pick up and try.

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (r.), now a minority owner of the New York Warriors USA Masters T10 cricket team, shakes hands with the team’s majority owner, Muhammad Kamran Awan, at an event in Dallas, Texas, in early May. (Ilesh Patel)

It’s about opportunities, said Thibodeaux. The difficult thing about football, for example, is that it has to be orchestrated in order to actually be played. With cricket I love it because it creates an opportunity for many people to be aware of it and start playing it. You don’t actually need that much. It’s similar to baseball in a way where all you really need is a ball and a paddle.

Thibodeaux seems to be truly one of a kind, just as he advertised himself before the Giants selected him No. 5 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Just off-season, he launched a TikTok cooking series called KT’s Finger-Lickin Kitchen.

Dinner is going to be expensive, he said during Wednesday’s OTA practice. I’m going to eat at home, go to the supermarket.

Thibodeaux also revealed that I want to become an analyst, like the sportswriters who cover him in the NFL, to see and evaluate what the next steps are for teams. He started out as a rookie doing analysis for FOX Sports of last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, his social media is filled with examples of performances, charity work, paid sponsorships, and even an inaugural, free youth soccer and cheer camp on June 24 in LA.

Of course, that’s where Angelo Kayvon Thibodeaux Jr. grew up. (That’s right: his real first name is Angelo, and technically he’s a junior.)

The man is full of surprises.

Part of it is about learning from his father’s approach. But much of it is inherent in Thibodeaux’s own curiosity and mindset. In his second year of playing a professional sport, he is already part-owner of a team in another team, and he may not stop there.

Ownership is the goal in everything, be it sports, entertainment or business, Thibodeaux said. Certainly in this league and other leagues, I’d like to continue that mindset of getting equity and taking ownership.

He believes in the vision of the T10 cricket format that started in Abu Dhabi. He said there is an undeniable strength to the great ambassadors and people behind this American initiative.

And he’s drawn to pioneering this sport in the US because he’s part of the first wave of the league to come to America with a game that people know but don’t know.

Even as a child, I always thought about that next thing, said Thibodeaux. You start to see all these billionaires and people who have done well for themselves, and it always came from thinking outside the box. I feel like we’re all living in a simulation, and once you start breaking that code of what’s normal and start creating that for yourself, you can make your dreams come true.