Sports
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes minority owner of pro cricket team
Kayvon Thibodeaux says he has always thought outside the box.
He attributes the origin of his curiosity to the creativity and unorthodox mindset of his father Angelo in the construction industry who grew up in South Central Los Angeles.
I watched him build houses, I watched him fix things, and I think for him he understood that nothing was really broken, Thibodeaux, 22, the Giants pass rusher, told the Daily News on the phone Thursday. There is a way to fix it.
The story of how Thibodeaux became a minority shareholder and equity partner in a professional New York-based cricket team, the New York Warriors, is not about fixing something that isn’t right.
But Friday’s launch of Thibodeaux’s involvement in this new six-team USA Masters T10 cricket league is about the Giants defenseman gravitating towards odds, approaching life a little differently than the next man and accepting a small fix, let’s call it, after a world famous game:
Reducing the playing time of cricket matches from five days to 90 minutes.
It’s more home runs, more entertainment, faster and shorter games, with a new format potentially placed at the Olympics in the next two years, said Cervando Tejeda, founder of Athletes Sports Management Inc. and a minority owner of the USA Masters T10. League.
Six seasons of popular and financial success in Abu Dhabi with this new format laid the foundation for global expansion. The U.S. league will hold its inaugural draft the second week of July and begin its inaugural season in mid-August. It will be broadcast internationally and the plan is to add two more teams in 2024.
The first six teams represent New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, North Carolina (Morrisville), Los Angeles and Houston. The games will be played in stadiums in Florida, North Carolina and Houston. And that is where Thibodeaux comes into play.
[ Giants GM Joe Schoen hires friend, ex-Titans exec Ryan Cowden as advisor ]
We want to cover the entire US. That’s why we want to include American athletes, said Ritesh Patel, majority owner of the US T10 league alongside billionaire founder Shaji Ul Mulk. So we started discussing this with Kayvon, and we see it: he’s one of the best in the NFL, but he’s got the best business brain, has a lot of good business ideas. He can take this to another level. So we recruited him as an equity partner.
Thibodeaux attended a Dallas T10 launch event in early May and spoke with Patel and New York Warriors majority owner Muhammad Kamran Awan. And Patel said Thibodeaux blew me away with what he envisioned, from teaching people about cricket to providing cricket commentary to other ideas that would promote growth.
A big part of my role is of course the money, but secondly the storytelling, said Thibodeaux. As an athlete in this new world of media, I understand how storytelling works in the new age, I understand how to connect with people and marketing is something I specialize in. So that’s definitely how I like my team and also the league itself.
The Giants and NFL football are still number one for Thibodeaux, but Tejeda said it’s realistic that when he has the time, Thibodeaux will be more present in this modern cricket league and this modern cricket team.
But I think what he’s doing as a team owner right now is just setting the standard for other athletes to say look, you don’t just have to own an NFL team or football team or NBA team, Tejeda said. There are other sports coming to the United States for you to own.
Thibodeaux has never played cricket and has so far only watched matches online. However, he likes the fast new format and the fact that it’s not difficult for the average person to pick up and try.
It’s about opportunities, said Thibodeaux. The difficult thing about football, for example, is that it has to be orchestrated in order to actually be played. With cricket I love it because it creates an opportunity for many people to be aware of it and start playing it. You don’t actually need that much. It’s similar to baseball in a way where all you really need is a ball and a paddle.
Thibodeaux seems to be truly one of a kind, just as he advertised himself before the Giants selected him No. 5 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Just off-season, he launched a TikTok cooking series called KT’s Finger-Lickin Kitchen.
Dinner is going to be expensive, he said during Wednesday’s OTA practice. I’m going to eat at home, go to the supermarket.
Thibodeaux also revealed that I want to become an analyst, like the sportswriters who cover him in the NFL, to see and evaluate what the next steps are for teams. He started out as a rookie doing analysis for FOX Sports of last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Plus, his social media is filled with examples of performances, charity work, paid sponsorships, and even an inaugural, free youth soccer and cheer camp on June 24 in LA.
The Pinstripe Express
Weekly
The Daily News sports editors pick the best Yankees stories of the week from our award-winning columnists and beat writers. Every Wednesday in your mailbox.
Of course, that’s where Angelo Kayvon Thibodeaux Jr. grew up. (That’s right: his real first name is Angelo, and technically he’s a junior.)
The man is full of surprises.
Part of it is about learning from his father’s approach. But much of it is inherent in Thibodeaux’s own curiosity and mindset. In his second year of playing a professional sport, he is already part-owner of a team in another team, and he may not stop there.
Ownership is the goal in everything, be it sports, entertainment or business, Thibodeaux said. Certainly in this league and other leagues, I’d like to continue that mindset of getting equity and taking ownership.
[ Mike Lupica: Even with all the hype over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, this is still a Giants town ]
He believes in the vision of the T10 cricket format that started in Abu Dhabi. He said there is an undeniable strength to the great ambassadors and people behind this American initiative.
And he’s drawn to pioneering this sport in the US because he’s part of the first wave of the league to come to America with a game that people know but don’t know.
Even as a child, I always thought about that next thing, said Thibodeaux. You start to see all these billionaires and people who have done well for themselves, and it always came from thinking outside the box. I feel like we’re all living in a simulation, and once you start breaking that code of what’s normal and start creating that for yourself, you can make your dreams come true.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/ny-kayvon-thibodeaux-minority-owner-new-york-warriors-cricket-20230602-zufn2jzlj5d73mte2tbptmstb4-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan quits politics
- Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes minority owner of pro cricket team
- Men’s soccer team gives back to Syracuse community for season of support
- Unlocking memory enhancement: sleep-based deep brain stimulation shows promise
- Why Bidens China Reset is a bad idea
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress 95.5 WSB
- From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, summer hats are still a staple of seasonal Bollywood style
- New funding opportunities for innovation to combat GBV in humanitarian settings – World
- Youth alcoholism may indicate future depression risk
- Does Donald Trump have anything new to offer?
- Sydney Sweeney ‘navigates everyday stardom’ | Entertainment
- Cleaton earns State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award