Schulte Sisters of Elk Rapids split finals weekend between tennis and track

The baton will literally and figuratively be passed several times during the Upper Peninsula Girls Track & Field Finals on Saturday.

Fans will see the final competitions for some veteran seniors, most notably Ishpemings Lola Korpi and Marquettes Baux Truckey, as they try to contribute to impressive career championships.

They will also be cheering on luminaries like West Iron County junior Danica Shamion and Lake Linden-Hubbell sophomore Emily Jokela as they continue their historic rises.

All three divisions will again be contested at Kingsford High School, with preliminaries starting the day at 9:00 a.m. local (central) time. Tickets cost $11 and are only available digitally throughGoFan.

MHSAA.tvwill stream the encounters live from 9am (CDT) / 10am (EDT), viewable with subscription.

Below is a look at team candidates and individuals to watch in all three divisions:

Division 1

Team Prediction: Negaunee and Marquette have both won two of the last four championships, with the Miners finishing first with 21 points last season. They competed in separate Regionals two weeks ago, won both those encounters and appear to be the favorites once again, though Houghton and Sault Ste. Marie, the runner-up of those Regionals, has the potential to challenge at the top. Just as Negaunee had big contributions from freshmen last season, Marquette could do the same this time around, though both will also say goodbye to veteran seniors.

Claire Filpus, Senior Houghton: Last year’s 1,600 champ was also on a relay winner, finishing eighth in the 300 hurdles. Shell ran on two contending relays and the 1.600 again, and her 800 time of 2:37.70 was the fourth fastest of both UPD1 Regionals.

Cassandra Gallagher, Sault Ste. Mary senior: She finished first in the 3.200 and fourth in the 1.600 last season, returning after running the fourth-fastest 3.200 (12:50.71) and 1.600 (5:49.04) at UPD1 Regionals.

Aubrey Johnson, Negaunee sophomore: The reigning 800 champion also made a major contribution to last year’s team title, and she was able to score valuable points elsewhere this time by setting the third-fastest UPD1 Regional time in the 800 (2:37.32) as well as a pole vault. (9-0) which finished second highest between the two sites.

Eliana Juchemich, Negaunee senior: She finished first in the shot put and fourth in the discus throw last season, but heads into Saturday with the best UPD1 Regional throws in 35-10 and 111-4 respectively.

Erika Malone, Sr. Kingsford: She won the long jump by eight inches last season and placed fifth in the 100, and in addition to her repeat effort, she will run in two competitive relays.

Madison Pekrul, Negaunee sophomore: Her finals debut last season also played a big part in the Miners’ title quest, as she won the 100 hurdles and finished second in the 300. Two weeks ago, she ran the fastest UPD1 regional time in the 100 hurdles (17.27) and the second fastest in the 300 (50.74), and shell also competes in the favored 1,600 relay.

Faith Spiroff, Ishpeming Westwood sophomore: Last season’s high jump champion and fourth place in the 200, also just a freshman, heads into the weekend after tying for third best high jump (5-0) at UPD1 Regionals, second best long jump (15 – 9), and placed fifth best 100 and 200 times.

Hire Truckey, Marquette senior: She has won the 100 and 200 in the past two seasons and can add three more titles after running the fastest 100 (12.88) and 400 (1:04.09) and third fastest 200 (26.79) at UPD1 Regionals. She has also run four relay champions during her career.

Division 2

Team Prediction: Bark River-Harris was one of the top stories from last year’s Finals, winning the first team championship, and the Broncos won their Regional just ahead of Manistique two weeks ago, while Ishpeming won the other Regional by an even smaller margin than West Iron County. Taken together, the depth of Bark River-Harris and the strength of Ishpeming seem to be the main factors in this encounter, though the Emeralds could play an interesting role with many contenders.

Mckenzie Hoffmeyer, Bark River-Harris junior: She was a big scorer as BR-H won that first team title last spring, winning the long jump, finishing second in the 100 and 200 and running in a first-place relay. In Saturday’s schedule, she’s on at least one relay, but also with the best UPD2 Regional long jump (15-5) and the third-fastest 100 (13.41) and 200 (27.92).

Lola Korpi, senior Ishpeming: She didn’t get a freshman season as it was canceled due to COVID-19, but Korpi has made the most of the rest over the past two seasons with titles in the 800, 1600, and 3,200. Shell enters its final MHSAA event with the fastest UPD2 Regional times in the 800 (2:37.82) and 1.600 (5:25.79) and second fastest in the 3.200 (12:48.12).

Danielle Lund, Junior Manistics: The reigning shot put champion also came second in the discus throw and ran the winning 1,600 relay last season. ) throws from UPD2 Regionals.

Lena Pleaugh, Sr. Gwinn: The reigning champion in the 100 hurdles also finished fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 200 hurdles last season. 52.27) two weeks ago. She was also fourth fastest in the 100 (13.47) at UPD2 Regionals.

Kadence Potoczak, Senior Pickford: She threw the longest discus throw (94-0) and fourth farthest shot put (30-6) at UPD2 Regionals after winning discus last year and finishing fourth in shot put at the UPD3 Finals.

Danica Shamion, Junior West Iron County: Shamion is also a six-time individual winner with titles in the 100, 200 and 400 over the past two seasons. And she could join the elite club of four champions on Saturday if she competes after running the fastest 100 (13.06), 200 (27.11) and 400 (1:00.69) at UPD2 Regionals, plus a tie for the highest high jump (5-0) .

Carley Varoni, senior Bark River-Harris: She won the pole vault last season by 6 inches and posted the second highest jump at UPD2 Regionals (8-0) two weeks ago, plus she was able to run in three relays after running in two a year ago.

Division 3

Team prediction: Ontonagon has won its last two Division 3 championships, trailing Stephenson by 12 points last season. The Gladiators are loaded in relays and have sprinting pace to win again, but Stephenson has similar strengths and qualifications in all field events. Newberry and Munising could also counter with big scoring in distance events.

Kaylen Clark, Newberry junior: The fall UPD3 cross country runner-up enters this weekend with the best UPD3 Regional times in the 1.600 (5:47.86) and 3.200 (12:37.24). She finished second in both in UPD2 last season.

Abi Codere, Lake Linden-Hubbell junior: She won the 100 hurdles and placed second in pole vault last season, and is eyeing possible titles in both with the second-fastest UPD3 Regional time in the 100 hurdles (17.27) and top pole vault (9-6) by a foot.

Grace Hill, Brimley senior: The reigning shot put and runner-up discus champion threw the highest shot (31-5) at UPD3 Regionals and the third farthest discus throw (98-4).

Emily Jokela, Lake Linden-Hubbell sophomore: She made her finals debut with wins in the 200, 400 and 300 hurdles and a third-place finish in the 100 sprint, and built on that this weekend with the fastest UPD3 Regional times in all four 100 (13.30), 200 (27.23) , 400 (1:01.52) and 300 hurdles (47.22).

Nora Keranen, Dollar Bay second year student: She won the long jump as a freshman and also finished eighth in the high jump and pole vault, and will return after tying for highest high jump height (4-10) and third best pole vault (7-6) at UPD3 Regionals.

Jada Kuntze, Stephenson junior: She also achieved the highest altitude in high jump (4-10) at UPD3 Regionals and ran the third-fastest 800 (2:36.95) as she looks to add to last season’s championship in high jump and second in the 800. and 1,600 relay.

PHOTO Ishpeming’s Lola Korpi, right, leads the 800 run at the April 17 Superior Dome Invitational, followed closely by Pickford’s Talya Schreiber. (Photo by Cara Kamps.)