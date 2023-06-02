Flyers name Alyn McCauley assistant GM amid changes in hockey operations





The changes just keep coming for the Flyers. Since the resignation of former general manager Chuck Fletcher on March 10, the Flyers have undergone a series of front office and personnel changes, culminating in Dan Hilferty taking over as the team’s new governor and the hiring of Danny Brire as general director and Keith Jones as president of hockey operations. On Friday, the Flyers continued their new era of orange movement with a series of changes to their hockey operations department. READ MORE: Danny Brires’ willingness to trade Carter Hart shows the new Flyers are thinking the right way Alyn McCauley has been promoted to assistant general manager, Riley Armstrong to director of player development and Nick Schultz to assistant director of player development. The Flyers subsequently announced that they have relieved Mike O’Connell (Senior Advisor, Player Development), John Riley (Player Development Coach), and Kjell Samuelsson (Player Development Coach) of their duties. I am excited to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley and Nick, Brire said in a statement. These three have been in the organization for a while, especially with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership needed to get our future assets to the NHL level. McCauley, who has been with the Flyers for six seasons, most recently as team director of player personnel, will now oversee the Flyers pro scouting department and player personnel and Lehigh Valleys hockey operations personnel. READ MORE: Danny Brire’s fire for self-improvement prepared him for his dream job with the Flyers Meanwhile, Armstrong is entering his sixth season with Comcast Spectacor. As director of player development, he will be responsible for developing Flyers prospects in the AHL. He was an assistant coach under Ian Laperrire with the Phantoms for the past two seasons and previously coached and worked as an assistant GM with the ECHLs Maine Mariners alongside Brire. Schultz, who finished his playing career with the Flyers, will work directly with Armstrong in developing Flyers prospects and helping the young players. He has been a player development coach with the organization for the past four seasons. The changes come about three weeks before the NHL draft in which the Flyers have the No. 7 overall pick. The move also serves as the latest example of Brire making his mark on the organization with his people. Samuelsson was with the organization since 2000-2001, while Riley has been involved since the 2008-2009 season.

