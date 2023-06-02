Zurich with children – Lonely Planet

Zrich ticks all the boxes for family travel when it comes to order, cleanliness and safety. It has efficient, reliable transport systems and ubiquitous amenities such as baby changing facilities and parks with playgrounds.

Many hotels have dedicated family or connecting rooms, and getting into a cot or an extra bed is usually no problem in guesthouses and self-catering accommodation.

But the fact that Zrich can be expensive is not glossed over. The single best savings tip is to invest in one Zrich map available online or at the tourist offices. Valid for 24 or 72 hours, the card covers second-class public transport around the city, short cruises on the lake and Limmat River, as well as free entry to some museums and discounts at others.

You can also get discounts on city tours (theres An specially designed for children), cinema tickets and some cafes and restaurants.

The best things to do in Zurich with babies and toddlers

Look up parks and playgrounds

With over 150 playgrounds scattered around the city, you don’t have to look far to find a green space for your toddlers to let off steam. A favorite of local parents is the Blatterwiese Playground in Zrichhorn, the leafy park on the eastern shore of Lake Zrichsee. It offers a large sandbox, four slides of different sizes and many swings. There is also a splash pool in the summer.

In trendy Zrich-West, adjacent to the On the viaduct food market and shopping area, is Josefwiese, a park that offers football, ptanque, table tennis and beach volleyball. It’s also a great spot for people watching over a picnic or just sunbathing. Kids will love the playground and the chance to splash around in the water fountains.

Sail on the Zrichsee

There are few more relaxing ways to spend time in Zurich than on a lake cruise. The navigation company of the city ZSG runs many regular and themed cruises throughout the year, some with meals included. A good one to consider is sailing to Uffenau Islandin the upper part of Lake Zurich near Rapperswil-Jona.

Home to the 10th-century Einsiedeln Monastery and the 12th-century Church of St Peter and Paul, the island is a nature reserve with a stroller-accessible walking trail. Fun fact for the kids: it is the largest island in Switzerland.

Zurich has plenty of fun activities for every age group Getty Images

The best things to do in Zurich with kids and teens

Admire a giant chocolate fountain

You won’t get many arguments if you suggest visiting Lindt House of Chocolate. The star of the show in this impressively designed facility is the 9.3 meter high chocolate fountain. Go behind the scenes to learn how chocolate is made and make your own in a series of courses. It’s educational too, with an interactive tour explaining how cacao crossed the Atlantic to Europe many centuries ago.

Test your soccer skills

Fans of the beautiful game will be happy to know that Zurich is home to the official FIFA World Football Museum. The exhibits here cover the game’s origins in the UK to its global dominance as a team sport. There are plenty of hands-on displays, including one about eFootball. Test your own footy skills on a giant walk-in pinball field where you get to kick the ball.

Learn more about art and geology

Zrich does a good job of making his museums and galleries relevant and fun for all the family. In the city’s main art gallery, Kunsthaus, a free audio guide is specially designed for children between 5 and 12 years old. Everyone is sure to get a kick out of the earthquake simulator at Focus Terra, a hands-on university museum with everything about what makes volcanoes erupt, where gemstones come from and what fossils tell us about the origin of life.

Experience a wild night at the zoo

It’s possible to hang out with the residents of Zoo Zrich as the sun goes down by taking part in a Nighttime Ramble. Take a nocturnal walk through the enclosures, sleep in a yurt and have breakfast at the Pantanal restaurant with animals from the South American wetlands. This is a very popular attraction, booking in advance is essential.

A nice walk is never far away when you’re in Zrich Westend61 / Getty Images

Take a walk in the hills

Uetliberg is the 869 meter high peak on the doorstep of Zrich. Head here for incredible views, hiking, jogging or mountain biking on the trails that run through the woods, such as the Planet roada 6 km (3.7 mi) route across the ridge marked by 1:1 billion scale models of the planets.

Another option for a family walk is along the Elefantenbach. Formed 10,000 years ago towards the end of the last Ice Age, this well-marked 7 km circular route through a cool ravine landscape is easy to follow. It gets its name from the small statue of an elephant in the middle of the stream, its trunk spouting water.

Branch off from this walk to join the Loorenkopfpadwhich leads to Adlisberg to a 30-metre-tall (98ft) wooden watchtower. The information panels offer a geography lesson on the names of the distant Alps.

Planning tips