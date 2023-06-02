Brodsky and Buckner named to the 2023 IWLCA Senior All-Star Team





Sparks, Md.-Graduate captains Katie Brodsky And Kaylon Buckner have been named to the 2023 Senior All-Star Teams, the IWLCA announced. The pair are the first in the history of the Sun Devil Lacrosse program to compete in the event. The Senior All-Star game will take place Saturday, June 3 at 11:30 AM MST at Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. For the game, the players are divided into two teams: North and South. Brodsky and Buckner will represent Arizona State on the North team. In her final season as Sun Devil, Buckner started and played in all 19 games. The midfielder had a career-high six goals against Colorado on March 25 and her 35 goals total this season is also a career record and led the team. Buckner also led the Sun Devils in points (43), free position goals (11), shots on target (73), ties (86), and free position shots (26). In postseason play, she had two more goals, bringing her total postseason career goals to seven. Buckner ends her Sun Devil career playing the most games in program history with 80 and finishes her career with the most draws at 223. Brodsky appeared in 15 games in her final season at Tempe, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 10 assists. In those 15 games, she had several goals in seven games. In the home opener win over St. Bonaventure, she scored two goals and also collected two ground balls and provided turnovers. Brodsky tied her one-season career high in turnovers caused by four. For her entire career, Brodsky is fourth in Sun Devil Lacrosse history in points with 142. Fans can follow all the live action and news from Sun Devil Lacrosse in the off-season by following @SunDevilWLax on Instagram and Twitter and Sun Devil Women’s Lacrosse on Facebook.

