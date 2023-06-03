Esmie Kripal Singh a forgotten name in the annals of Chennai cricket





Late Indian cricketer AG Kripal Singh is a popular name in the annals of Chennais cricket history. His ancestors migrated to the erstwhile Madras from Amritsar in the 19th century and have since cemented their place among the city’s cricketing elites. An often forgotten name in the family’s storied history is that of his wife Esmie Kripal Singh. Esmie, along with others like Comala Gopinath, was the wife of former Indian cricketer CD Gopinath, late politician Visalakshi Nedunchezhiyan and JB Shah, father of former Indian captain Sudha Shah, one of the founders and Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Cricket Association (TNWCA) in 1973. Esmie died on 29 May, after battling Alzheimer’s disease, at the age of 88. My mother’s interest in sports probably started after she married father. She attended every game religiously and then kept an eye on what was happening in the sport afterwards. However, she never played cricket, recalls her son Arjan Kripal Singh, a former first-class cricketer and BCCI match umpire. We never had to ask her why she decided to get involved with the TNWCA. Cricket was so natural in our household and so it was normal for us to see her do what she did, says Malvika Mehra, Esmie’s daughter. Malvika herself was a junior level cricketer, a left arm spinner, until the pressures of work forced her to leave the sport. Esmie Kripal Singh. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement Back then, women who took up cricket were often offered alternatives to table tennis, carrom and told we might go dark, not find a husband. It was then that we learned that the Women’s Cricket Association had been formed and they were looking for government agencies to join. Then the Tamil Nadu Women’s Cricket Association was founded, recalls Sudha, one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in India. Due to the Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Esmie’s memory struggled towards the end, but Malvika points out that cricket never really left her mother. Sometimes we asked Mum if she wanted music or if we should turn on the cricket. She loved music, but if asked she would choose cricket, she says.

