SEC football teams seem afraid to compete against each other on an 8-game schedule
I never knew the S and C stood in SEC for Scared Competition.
With powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma coming to the SEC next year, the annual coaches’ meeting in Destin was a chance to review things like the schedule and divisions for the next season. Some minor changes were made, but otherwise it was rather slow. Apart from this.
This is not good.
The SEC has been playing an eight-game schedule for some time now, and they will continue to do so for the foreseeable future despite the addition of two more teams. The SEC seems afraid to compete. Not with other teams outside the SEC, no (though you could make that argument too). They are afraid to compete AGAINST EACH OTHER. The SEC does this where they have become too big to fail. They don’t necessarily need to add another conference game to their schedule because they know they’ll get at least two teams in the College Football Playoff, especially as it expands to 12.
However, with another conference game added, the SEC will be able to play more meaningful games later in the season, rather than Alabama taking their frustrations out on poor old Charleston Southern a week before the Iron Bowl. As the playoffs grow to 12, the quality of the league could potentially be more important than true win-loss records in the longer run, as the playoff will feature six other major teams, teams that haven’t won their conference yet were always highly ranked. The SEC can get ahead of other conferences by adding one more game, but will instead just rely on Big Bad SEC to get multiple teams into their playoffs.
When asked about the feasibility of adding another conference game, Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said this (via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated): It’s very fair to say that it’s not all about the money. As we focus more on student-athlete wellbeing, one needs to understand the implications of this in light of new (CFP) formats and season lengths. What does it all mean in a larger context, that’s what we have to take into account. What does it mean for bowl participation and season length? All those things come first.
Ah yes, NOW the student-athlete is on the minds of presidents. Not before the playoffs are expanded to 12 teams, allowing the athletes to play more without seeing any of the revenue from those games. Now we crossed the line. Well done Prez! Well done!
The SEC playing another conference game would make them more money. People and big media conglomerates like ESPN love to see SEC teams play against each other. Not counting the championship games, three of the top ten most watched games of the season last year were between SEC teams. ESPN is going to want to air those games more than an SEC team playing against a grade school mid-September, so it would generally help the SEC to have these games against each other in the long run because everyone’s pockets will continue to rise. get fatter.
But no, keep securing a spot in the Gasparilla Bowl at 6-6 because that’s what the SEC is supposed to do.
