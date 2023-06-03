Matthew Tkachuk lives in hockey paradise

The idea of ​​playing hockey in Florida always has such a funny connotation. It’s a relatively new franchise, you’re playing in warm weather in the South, it’s a very opposite idea of ​​what most people have in their heads when they think of the NHL. But you make it all sound pretty good.

It is the top destination in the NHL. If you look at it, this is my opinion, and I would say that in most people’s opinion the top two destinations in the league right now are the Florida teams. The third would probably be Vegas. It’s funny how that’s who played in the final. People probably don’t think of Florida as the biggest hockey market, but Tampas has won all these cups recently and been to some finals, the Panthers had some good runs before I got here, and if you go west Vegas has been there on the top. Dallas has been there too. These warmer climate markets are not the same as Toronto or Montreal, but the success everyone has had here is no secret.

When I chose to come here, the main reason to be on a competitive team was to compete for championships year after year, right behind that was the way of life. But you don’t just come here to live the Florida life, you come here to win. It’s just an advantage that you can also live in Florida. My life has changed so much since I’ve been here [to Florida]. The lifestyle is incredible. The way I can live here is insane. It doesn’t get any better anywhere. Playing in the US, getting these opportunities with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Charles Barkley, playing a lot more games on national television, competing for the Stanley Cup, that has given not only myself but everyone on the team a bigger name than before.

Have you become a boatman since moving to Florida?

I do not have. I’ve come as far as a pair of jet skis. I’m not a boatman. I like going on boats, but I don’t want to drive a boat. No chance I could park it.

After scoring the winning goal, how many text messages did you receive to go to the final? Was your phone just unusable?

I don’t know, probably close to 400 or 500. This run was unreal.

When did reality kick in after scoring that goal?

I don’t think it felt real until the next day. With that in mind, I knew there wasn’t much time left. When Rino [Sam Reinhart] shot it off the post, I thought we had about ten seconds, maybe a little less. The next few chances, whether one or several, had to be on the net quickly. I kind of walked out from behind the net. I knew I had a little time to make a move, but not much. Once I saw it go in I was the happiest person ever. The first thing I did was look up to see if I made it in time, and saw there were four seconds left or whatever. I don’t know what I thought after that! I did the slide [celebration] and it felt like the roof was going to come off because it was so loud. Then I got a little nervous because [the Hurricanes] challenged it [for goaltender interference], and you never know with challenges. But it was obviously a good goal, and that’s when I thought, Holy shit. That just happened.