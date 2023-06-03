Consy Aweko highlights the plight of cricket equipment and calls for equipment stores





Aweko was named best bowler at Uganda’s Victoria Series tournament in March and spoke to Alison Mitchell on the BBC World Service cricket magazine show Stumped. Victoria Pearls captain Consy Aweko has pointed to the plight that cricketers go through in order to get the standard equipment needed while playing national team or club. Aweko was named best bowler at Uganda’s Victoria Series tournament in March and spoke to Alison Mitchell on the BBC World Service cricket magazine show Stumped. During the show, she revealed players’ struggles to obtain modern equipment, mainly due to the lack of cricket equipment shops, forcing them to buy equipment when they travel. “The association (UCA) gives us equipment that they receive from Australia’s Bankstown Cricket Club, but it’s not enough as it is also distributed to schools that play the game.” “When we travel (in Namibia, for example), we get the chance to visit cricket equipment stores, and there we buy bats or spikes to bowl with our allowances to add to what we get.”

The revelation was made through a communiqué released by the Uganda Cricket Association on Monday, expressing their willingness to host the match, which will run from December 7 to 18.

“It’s a challenge for us; sometimes you have a loose helmet or a heavy bat and you can’t steer the ball well because you don’t have a choice, so if we had modern equipment it would be great.” Aweko added: “Having said that, the association has also done its best in this area; hopefully we will get more equipment, but we need as many cricket equipment stores as possible in Uganda; it will help alleviate the situation.” The Victoria Pearls may have won two leagues recently, but Aweko says the team needs more matches, especially with top cricket teams, to improve their performance.

Head coach Lawrence Ssematimba has shared how faith and teamwork enabled his team to claim the top prize.

“We lack exposure; we would love to take on World Cup cricket nations as they would help us get stronger and improve on what we lack.” In 2005, the Uganda Cricket Association signed a partnership with Bankstore, a cricket club in Australia, to supply new and used cricket equipment; since then, up to 14 shipments have been made to Uganda.

