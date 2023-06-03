2023 Fantasy Football IDP: Linebacker Rankings and Levels | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Break Fantasy football Tier rankings help fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to rate each player in position for the upcoming season.

Linebacker friendly defenses will be mentioned frequently in these levels and the list can be viewed in full here. Reference is also made to the expected use of linebackers and the full summary thereof can be viewed here.

Be sure to check out the rankings page for updates as the off season progresses.

Preferred score for 2023 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

Position Solo TKLs assists To fail TFLs QB hits PBUs DE/DI 2.5 1.25 4 1 1 2 LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 1 2 CB/S 2 1 4 1 1 2

Level 1: High-quality producers with optimal opportunities

The top IDP linebackers mainly focus on opportunities combined with the ability to produce at a high level. Opportunity includes not only the number of snaps per game the linebacker is expected to play, but also the defense they play in and will usually be above average in terms of tackling friendliness for the position.

Foyesade Oluokun, Nick BoltonAnd T. J. Edwards are the only exceptions in this tier for linebackers who play on a tackle-friendly defense, and that’s because they’ve shown they’ve outdone their plans in the past to far exceed expectations. Each player finished within the top six linebackers tackles beyond expectations in each of the past two seasons and his constant threats to make double-digit tackles every week, regardless of the game or match. Edwards’ move to Chicago should not interfere with his ability to produce at a high level, as his shot opportunities are expected to be among the best in the league.

Dr. Greenlaw comes in as the 49ers’ best linebacker to target for IDP purposes, expected to play a similar fast share as Fred Warner, but with a slightly more encouraging production history. Greenlaw has beaten Warner in major production categories over the past two seasons, despite missing a lot of time in 2021, and if he’s healthy, he’ll do so again in 2023.

Dre Greenlaw vs Fred Warner since 2021:

San Francisco Linebacker Dr. Greenlaw Fred Warner 2022 Tackles vs. expected +15.3 -2.3 2021 Tackles vs. expected +4.8 +2.9 2022 TFL + no win percentage 1.35% 0.92% 2021 TFL + no win rate 0.90% 1.07% 2022 First contact rate 11.79% 8.66% First contact rate 2021 11.71% 9.01%

Ernest Jones chance might be greater than any other linebacker heading into 2023, who, now that Bob Wagner gone, the standalone LB1 for the Rams is a team ranked as the most tackle-friendly defense for linebackers based on their 2022 arrangement. Jones is coming off a strong season as the teams LB2, recording over 100 total tackles on just 66% of the team’s defensive snaps. He believes he will be on the field full-time in 2023, which will give him plenty of opportunities to emerge as one of the best tacklers in the position.

Tier 2: Expected full-time positions + one elite tacker in Denver

Denzel Perryman has been one of the better tackling linebackers in recent years and now lands in Houston where his tackling ability could catapult him back into LB1 territory for IDP. The Houston Texans bring in DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach, and with Ryans deploying one of the more linebacker-friendly plans in San Francisco, it bodes well for Perryman’s prospects as an IDP. The only question surrounding Perryman is whether he will be seen as a starter in Houston, but given the other options at the position, he stands out as the best bet, which is why he’s so high on this list.

Alex Singleton is arguably the most efficient tackler in the league and has been for the past three seasons. The only issue keeping him from being at the top level is whether or not he will be deployed in a run-of-the-mill role. It’s been a rarity in his career to see full-time shots, but even when he doesn’t, he’s found a way to deliver exceptional tackle numbers. The Denver Broncos have also drafted Drew Sanders in the third round this off-season and may want to get him involved on a limited basis, which could add to Singleton’s limited opportunities behind Josey Jewelbut there still isn’t a linebacker in the league scoring tackles at a higher pace, so LB16 could still be a value overall.

I’m Dean will take over a starting role in Philadelphia this season after spending his rookie year chasing two established veterans who left in free agency, and now his dean and Nicholas Morrow who has to bear most of the workload. Morrow, the NFL veteran, could take the lead in a heartbeat to start the year, but with Dean’s college pedigree leading Georgia’s defense to a national championship combined with overall talent, the season bet for this ranking is on Dean for coming forward as the best option.

Level 3: Strong volume-based options to round out novice lineups

Divine Deablo, Cole Holcomband rookie Jack Campbell It looks like they’ll take the lead in their respective linebacker rooms in a heartbeat this coming season, but all three defenses are way below average in terms of tackle-friendly schedules. Each of these three linebackers shouldn’t take too much of a production hit as, at least in the case of Deablo and Holcomb, they’ve shown they can post strong tackle numbers, but it’s enough to bring them down a bit to push. For Campbell, it’s no guarantee that hell will start again Alex Anzalone in Detroit, but common sense suggests that his first-round draft capital and disappointing performances by Anzalone over the past two seasons were the deciding factor in getting him on the field early in his NFL career.

Shaquille Leonard stands out at this level as one of the best IDPs in recent years when he’s on the pitch, but the drop in the rankings stems from concerns that he might not be on the pitch this season. Leonard underwent two back surgeries last year and played in just three games in 2022, and without an encouraging timeline for his return, IDP executives will be better suited to have another draftsman take him closer to where he was in the past was drafted. If Leonard is cleared and appears healthy before the 2023 season, he would be eligible to move to one of the top two tiers, but at this point that seems unlikely.

Demario Davis has long been a reliable IDP option, but as the years have gone on its efficiency has dropped significantly for a player in a full-time role. While Davis has led his blitz upside to an average of 4.5 sacks a year since joining the New Orleans Saints in 2018, banking on those sacks can be a frustrating weekly routine as his tackle numbers are well below the be size for an all-down linebacker.

Tier 4: Constant depth or bottom question mark options

Zaven Collins significantly underperformed in his first season as a starter last year and with a new coaching staff coming in they are talks about his job change to more of an edge rusher role, leaving his value as a linebacker hanging by a thread. Moving mostly to the fringes would remove Collins’ full-time role and make him even more of a boom/bust player than he already was last season due to his low tackle floor. Until further notice, Collins should not be treated as a starting IDP linebacker. On a similar note, Isaiah Simmons may suffer a similarly ambiguous fate after being used more as a nickel defender in 2022. How the new Cardinals coaching staff views him will also shed light on his IDP value, but it’s not worth investing too much in right now.

Devin Lloyd will hopefully avoid the inconsistent role he played as a rookie, sharing opening shots with Chad Mama for much of the season, but that’s just a hope at this point in the low season. Depending on how the Jacksonville Jaguars view their two year 2 linebackers, it should come as no surprise if they continue to use them in situational roles again in 2023 until someone can show up.

David Lang has a chance to become the Miami Dolphins best linebacker in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangios defense, but Jeroen Bakker remains a contender for that role, having held that spot since 2019. Depending on how Fangio sees each player in their system, either one of them may pop up, which is why they both fall into this level. Long gets a slight edge here as the linebacker who has outperformed in a traditional linebacker role in recent seasons, as Fangio hasn’t used his linebackers in pass-rush roles as much as Baker has in recent seasons in Miami.

David Long vs Jerome Baker when he was in the box since 2021:

Miami Linebacker David Lang Jeroen Bakker Average number 79.5 73.0 Perform defense class 81.8 57.0 Funding ratio 73.3 67.6

The linebacker rooms of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns also currently have some question marks over who will emerge as fast leaders, so it’s going to be hard to invest too much in those rooms outside of Matt Milan. Tyrel Dodson in Buffalo filled in for Tremaine Edmunds last season in his absence and looks set to be the favorite to do so again in 2023 with Edmunds leaving for Chicago, but it’s far from a guarantee. Anthony WalkerHis return to Cleveland will likely put him back in the top spot where he was last season before getting injured. However, it’s still not the most ideal top spot in the league and on a defense that doesn’t seem to be great for linebacker production.

Brian Asamoah is now generating quite a bit of excitement as a potential Minnesota breakout candidate Eric Kendricks has gone, but with Brian Flores coming in as the new defensive coordinator, that role probably won’t be as prosperous as IDP executives hope. Flores’ defense relied mostly on one linebacker with very little chance of a second option contributing in a man-heavy and blitz-heavy defense. Of Jordan Hicks as the established veteran, he should be considered the favorite to lead the group, while Asamoah may struggle to emerge as relevant on a weekly basis.

Tier 5: Worthy deep league fliers

Plenty of rookies and team LB3’s fill this last level for those deeper leagues in need of deepening on the position. Perhaps the best kite to carry around EJ speed, who, assuming Leonard isn’t healthy to start the season, looks set to be the next man in what could be a profitable IDP role for the former fifth-round pick.

Rashan Evans And Miles Jack also come in as the only free agents worth mentioning. Depending on where they sign, they may have some value to teams who view them as potential reliable starters.